TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Further to its press release dated June 21st, 2022, Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that effective November 7, 2022, its Care By Air project initiative, through the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), with Halton Healthcare Services Corporation ("Halton Healthcare") and DSV Air & Sea Inc. Canada ("DSV") is commercially operational. This revenue generating pilot project will be operational for a 6-month term.

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CARE BY AIR PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE & DSV CANADA COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CARE BY AIR PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE & DSV CANADA COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CARE BY AIR PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE & DSV CANADA COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CARE BY AIR PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE & DSV CANADA COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CARE BY AIR PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE & DSV CANADA COMMERCIALLY OPERATIONAL (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

The Care by Air project will enable defined-route deliveries from DSV to Halton Healthcare's Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital utilizing DDC's Sparrow drone, its DroneSpot® takeoff and landing zones and the Company's proprietary FLYTE software. The solution will be used to transport a wide variety of healthcare goods including medical isotopes for cancer care (supplied from McMaster University) by cargo drones for the benefit of fast and efficient delivery to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, located in Oakville, Ontario.

This transport of vital medical supplies by drone is the first of its kind in Canada that will deliver healthcare supplies directly to a hospital for on-site patient diagnosis, treatment or care. The innovation of drone delivery will support the provision of time critical goods, enabling the next horizon in healthcare delivery.

All operations will be conducted in accordance with appropriate Canadian regulations. Flights will be remotely monitored by DDC from its Operations Control Centre located in Vaughan, Ontario.

"This partnership with Halton Healthcare and DSV is highly innovative and groundbreaking. The pilot project is just the first step of the overall vision of connecting all hospitals within the Halton Healthcare umbrella. We are very proud to commence the operations and look forward to supporting other hospitals in Ontario as well as in Canada for that matter. Our proprietary drone logistics platform is a perfect fit for delivering high-value and high-risk cargo, as is typical in the healthcare market.," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

"At Halton Healthcare, we are committed to advancing how we deliver care, which includes finding new and efficient ways to use technology. Being at the forefront of an innovative delivery system with the Care by Air drone delivery project is the ideal way to contribute to the advancement of healthcare, while continuing to evolve along with the care needs of our patients, families and communities," said Hilary Rodrigues, Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, Performance & Chief Financial Officer, Halton Healthcare.

"The Care by Air Project commercial launch represents a milestone step towards optimizing healthcare supply chains that rely on time-sensitive and critical care medical cargo. As a leader in global logistics, DSV is proud to be partners in building upon the growth and innovation of drone delivery. We are excited to see the progress and possibilities that will benefit healthcare and patient care at Halton Region hospitals and beyond in Canada". This is a first in the future of healthcare logistics'', said Martin Roos, Managing Director, DSV Air & Sea Inc., Canada.

"McMaster is a recognized leader in the discovery and commercialization of medical isotope technologies, some of the most time-critical medical supplies in the world. We are excited to be collaborating with the Care by Air team to create an innovative transportation solution that will improve access to medical diagnostics and therapies for patients not only in Canada, but around the world," said Andrea Armstrong, Adjunct Professor and Research Scientist at McMaster University.

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is an award-winning healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals and numerous community-based services in the growing urban and rural communities of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville. Reflecting the dynamic communities we serve, we take pride in offering some of the finest technology and healthcare expertise available in southwestern Ontario. Our hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - are very much a part of Halton's rich history and have a long-standing tradition of providing quality care to many generations of area families. Together, we serve a population of more than 400,000 residents. Read more at: https://www.haltonhealthcare.com

About DSV

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics provides and manages supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day – from the small family run business to the large global corporation.

Our reach is global, yet our presence is local and close to our customers. 75,000 employees in more than 90 countries work passionately to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services. Read more at: www.dsv.com

About McMaster University

Located in Hamilton, Ontario, McMaster University is one of Canada's most research-intensive universities, and the nation's preeminent nuclear research institution. McMaster has maintained active research programs in nuclear science and engineering for more than 65 years and is home to a unique suite of world-class nuclear research facilities that enable discoveries in medicine, clean energy, nuclear safety, advanced materials and environmental science.

McMaster is a global leader in medical isotope research, development, and production, providing personalized cancer treatments for more than 70,000 patients every year. As a proven innovator in the medical isotope sector, we are committed to translating research results into deployable outcomes that can meet the complex challenges that exist in this space. Through collaboration with partners and stakeholders, we seek to develop innovative solutions that advance human and societal health, while helping to create a Brighter World. Read more at:

https://nuclear.mcmaster.ca

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSXVenture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]