Drone Delivery Canada Bolstering Sales & Marketing Team

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") has further bolstered its sales & marketing team with the addition of a Director of Sales & Marketing. The Company is also actively adding additional sales employees.

Effective March 1st, 2020 the Company has added Mr. Armen Keuleyan as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Mr. Keuleyan was recently Head of Sales, Aftermarket Products & Services, for TRU Simulation & Training, a division of Textron, marketing and selling SaaS flight training systems into the commercial and military aviation industry. He previously worked for Mechtronix Systems and Bombardier Aerospace. He has worked in Canada and overseas.

Mr. Keuleyan has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Concordia University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Yorkville University, and is an MBA candidate with the University of Toronto. He also studied marketing at the Wharton School in the USA and received his Project Management Professional PMP designation. He is fluent in English and French.

"With the increased global interest in our solution from prospects, and our increased proposal activity, we are pleased to be adding Armen's skills and leadership to the team. We are also adding additional Sales Development Representatives to the sales and marketing department to support this increased market demand. As one of the global industry leaders, we continue to have a strong funnel of opportunities that we are actively working to close," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more about the Company at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

