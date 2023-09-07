DRONE DELIVERY CANADA AWARDED FIRST CONTRACT FOR ITS CANARY DRONE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE

The Contract, with a value of $200,000, will run for a 6-month duration. A successful outcome of this initial contract could lead to a follow on 12-month contract valued up to $1 million.

Under the terms of the Contract, the Canary will be operated and evaluated in a test environment setting as well as a real-world operation to demonstrate the Canary's ability to deliver just in time medical equipment and supplies in austere environments.

As part of the IDEaS program, DDC's Canary drone has been selected to potentially play a crucial role in supporting the DND/CAF's delivery of medical equipment and other necessary supplies during mission-critical operations.

The Canary, a state-of-the-art unmanned aircraft system, is equipped with cutting-edge technology and capabilities, making it an ideal choice for the DND/CAF. With its advanced payload capacity, long-range capabilities, and ability to operate in diverse weather conditions, the Canary offers great versatility for various defence logistics applications.

Through this partnership, DDC and the DND/CAF could potentially have an impact on the logistics within the defence sector. The integration of drone delivery solutions will enhance the efficiency, speed, and safety during critical operations by reducing the reliance on traditional transportation methods. The Canary's ability to transport essential medical aid to remote, inaccessible, and higher risk locations will significantly benefit the CAF.

"We are proud to have been selected by the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces for the IDEaS program," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "This selection is a testament to our innovative technology and its potential to have a positive impact on the defence sector. We are confident that the Canary drone can play a vital role in advancing the DND/CAF's mission-critical operations, providing them with enhanced logistical capabilities and a competitive advantage."

The collaboration between DDC and the DND/CAF showcases Canada's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology for the betterment of national defence. By harnessing the power of drone delivery solutions, the DND/CAF will be able to efficiently address challenges related to logistics, remote operations, and emergency response, ensuring the safety and security of Canada, its citizens, and members of the DND/CAF.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

About IDEaS

Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) is a defence innovation program which invests in research and technology aimed at meeting the demands of today's complex global defence and security environment. More information about IDEaS and this project can be found here.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

