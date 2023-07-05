DRONE DELIVERY CANADA APPLAUDS THE RELEASE OF THE NEW PROPOSED DRONE SAFETY REGULATIONS IN SUPPORT OF BVLOS OPERATIONS

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) (Frankfurt: ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to commend Transport Canada on the release of its groundbreaking drone safety regulations for beyond visual line-of-sight ("BVLOS") operations. This significant milestone marks a major advancement for the drone industry, unlocking unprecedented opportunities and bolstering the future of drone delivery operations in Canada.

Transport Canada's draft regulations, announced on June 23, 2023, demonstrate the government's commitment to fostering innovation while prioritizing safety in the rapidly evolving world of unmanned aircraft systems. By expanding the scope of the regulatory framework and in turn, the operational range of drones to include BVLOS flights, DDC anticipates numerous benefits that will revolutionize the delivery landscape and offer enhanced efficiency and convenience to customers nationwide.

With the implementation of BVLOS operations, DDC foresees the following advantages for its drone delivery operations:

Expanded Reach: BVLOS operations will enable DDC to reach remote and underserved areas with greater ease. The extended operational range will help bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, allowing customers in previously inaccessible regions to benefit from efficient, reliable, and timely deliveries.

Increased Efficiency: By reducing the overhead for conducting BVLOS operations, drones can now optimize their flight paths, significantly reducing travel time and improving operational efficiency. DDC's delivery network will be able to handle larger volumes of packages, accelerating the speed of deliveries and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Enhanced Safety: Transport Canada's rigorous safety regulations for BVLOS operations will ensure that DDC and other industry participants maintain the highest standards of safety. The implementation of advanced collision avoidance systems, real-time tracking technologies, and robust communication protocols will provide an added layer of safety and security, mitigating potential risks associated with drone operations.

Scalability: BVLOS operations will foster scalability for DDC's drone delivery network. The ability to cover more extensive areas will enable DDC to expand its customer base, partner with new businesses, and diversify its service offerings. This regulatory advancement positions DDC as a frontrunner in the global drone delivery market and opens doors for potential international partnerships.

The RPAS industry is projected to increase globally from $22.5 billion USD in 2020 to $42.8 billion USD in 2025 (Canada Gazette, Part 1, Volume 157, June 2023). As a leader in the industry and with past experience in BVLOS operations, the Company is well positioned to capture this growth with the newly commercialized Canary.

"We commend Transport Canada for its forward-thinking approach in developing these innovative new proposed regulations as well as for being a global leader in the regulation of drone operations and leaning forward to focus on regulations that will directly support the more complex drone operations and the scalability of these operations," stated Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "The introduction of more routine BVLOS operations represents a significant step forward for the drone delivery industry in Canada. This regulatory milestone aligns perfectly with our vision to transform the way goods are transported and reinforces our commitment to leveraging drone technology to benefit Canadians nationwide. We look forward to commenting on the regulations during the 90-day consultation period."

The Company is excited to embrace the new era of drone operations made possible by Transport Canada's BVLOS regulations. In anticipation of the new regulations, the Company has positioned itself well and already complies with many of the proposed regulatory requirements. The Company remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize logistics, expand its operational capabilities, and deliver a safer, more efficient, and customer-centric drone delivery service.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

