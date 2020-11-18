Drone Delivery Canada Announces Update on Successful Robin XL Testing

The Company successfully tested numerous critical aspects of the Robin XL, including: communications system; navigational guidance system; autopilot system; take-off and landing performance; general flight stability and performance; multiple velocity vectors and altitude profiles; sound pressure levels; and battery consumption characteristics. All flight tests were conducted in accordance with the approvals provided by Transport Canada.

Pursuant to proposed Transport Canada regulations, the Robin XL would not require a formal aircraft type-certification when operated in specific lower-risk (rural & remote) locations, as is intended. Commercialization in support of COVID-19 related activities and also remote area deliveries would commence for 2021 projects once DDC has completed testing, expected over the next 3 months. Flight approvals would be requested through Transport Canada following the straightforward and well-established Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) process that DDC has successfully used in the past.

The Robin XL is currently the Company's mid-size drone with an expected range of 60km (37mi) and a payload capacity of 11.3kg (25lb). The Robin XL is an electric, combination VTOL / fixed-wing drone. The aircraft itself includes an advanced, integrated parachute system which is expected to mitigate its risk profile and potentially allow for flight over people in the future, opening up an extended range of use cases. Cargo is stored safely and securely inside the drone, with temperature control capabilities. The Robin XL is designed to work with the Company's proprietary and patented DroneSpotTM depot system, automated battery management system and FLYTE software system. Future versions of the Robin XL are expected to feature the Company's innovated touchless cargo drop functionality. Similar to the Sparrow and Condor, in addition to carrying traditional cargo, the multi-mission Robin XL has the ability to carry specialized camera/video systems as well as specialized sensors, further extending its use cases into additional commercial, industrial, government and military markets, beyond traditional cargo delivery. The turnkey solution is marketed in a managed service SaaS business model in Canada and as a licensed managed service internationally.

"We are very pleased with the ongoing successful testing of our Robin XL delivery drone. The Sparrow, Robin XL and Condor all have unique commercial use-case applications based on range and payload capabilities, and we are excited to have the Condor and Robin XL models coming to market soon. Robin XL & Condor pre-selling efforts are underway and market response has been very favourable in Canada and internationally, and we are working on a number of specific prospective opportunities for both," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

Official Company photos of the Robin XL are included with this press release.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547

