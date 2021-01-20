Drone Delivery Canada Announces Update on Healthcare Projects

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on its healthcare related activities.

On January 20th, 2021 the Company presented at the Canadian Institute of Traffic and Transportation (CITT) webinar panel titled "Logistics of a COVID-19 Vaccine for Canada", alongside esteemed government and logistics industry panelists. DDC was the only drone delivery company on the panel and presented the benefits of drone delivery for pandemic response to remote First Nations communities, especially as related to vaccines.

The Company is in discussions with various Federal and Provincial Government agencies and Canadian logistics providers and is hopeful to commercially participate with its advanced, patented drone delivery as the vaccine distribution plans start to roll out across Canada, and potentially internationally.

The company's Beausoleil First Nation and Georgina Island First Nation pandemic-related projects were previously announced June 4th, 2020 and July 30th, 2020, respectively. They continue to be fully operational as expected with multiple flights daily. The proven Sparrow drone used in both projects is capable of delivering medical supplies, PPE, test kits and vaccines.

The Company has previously successfully demonstrated the ability to transport temperature-controlled medical supplies (University of Saskatchewan project in 2020) and blood tests (Moose Cree First Nation pilot project in 2018) and is confident in its ability to effectively repeat this going forward.

"The healthcare industry is a market where we see significant potential future opportunity because it is a perfect fit for what our system does best – access to remote locations, time-critical deliveries, and limiting person-to-person contact. Since our cargo goes inside the drone, and we use a patented depot-to-depot DroneSpotTM network configuration, this results in a safe and secure solution, addressing unique needs for high-value and high-risk cargo, as is typical in healthcare, especially for vaccines," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

