DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES THE DRONECARE PROJECT WITH HALTON HEALTHCARE

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT); (OTCQX: TAKOF); (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has entered into an agreement dated September 26, 2023, (the "Agreement") with Halton Healthcare to deploy DDC's patented drone delivery solution to establish a new two way transportation link from Milton District Hospital to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. This bidirectional route will facilitate the exchange of medical supplies and samples between the two hospitals to improve the efficiency of overall healthcare operations.

Milton District Hospital (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.) DDC's Canary RPA (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

The Contract, with a value of $50,000 will run for a 6-month duration and include 26 flights between the two hospitals. The Canary RPA will be used for this project marking it the first official commercial route for the Canary RPA. The Canary will carry a variety of critical medical supplies between the two hospitals including but not limited to blood and serum chemistry tests, blood bank materials, urine cultures, small cytology containers with formalin and blood culture bottles.

To further optimize efficiency, the Company will make use of the existing heliport at Milton District Hospital, by reconfiguring DDC's DroneSpot™ technology and infrastructure to work with the heliport. This is a testament to our commitment to using existing resources wherever possible to improve healthcare logistics.

This next phase of RPAS use in the healthcare segment will build on the success of the several projects DDC has completed within the healthcare industry and demonstrate the healthcare industry's ability to leverage drone technology for the benefit of patients and medical professionals alike. By reducing transportation times and enhancing the security of medical samples, DDC is taking a crucial step toward more efficient and reliable healthcare services.

"We are proud to partner once again with Halton Healthcare to continue to make inroads in the healthcare segment and demonstrate the benefits of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems ("RPAS") and their ability to benefit the healthcare market overall with positive outcomes for patient care," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

"The potential for using drones to transport medical supplies in healthcare is profound. This innovative project explores ways to be more responsive to the care needs of our patients, families and communities. With this project, we are embracing the future of healthcare services, one drone delivery at a time," said Hilary Rodrigues, Senior Vice President Corporate Services, Performance & Chief Financial Officer, Halton Healthcare.

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is an award-winning healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals and numerous community-based services in the growing urban and rural communities of Halton Hills, Milton, and Oakville. Reflecting the dynamic communities we serve, we take pride in offering some of the finest technology and healthcare expertise available in southwestern Ontario. Our hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - are very much a part of Halton's rich history and have a long-standing tradition of providing quality care to many generations of area families. Together, we serve a population of more than 400,000 residents. Read more at: https://www.haltonhealthcare.com

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

