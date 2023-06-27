DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF THE CANARY DRONE

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - June 27, 2023 – Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) (Frankfurt: ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is excited to announce that Transport Canada has accepted the Company's declaration for its Canary remote piloted aircraft ("RPA") to now be operated over people. This is the final milestone in the development of the Canary RPA, marking a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to safety, technology development and operational excellence. The Canary RPA is designed to deliver a variety of shipments, including medical supplies, to both urban as well as remote and hard-to-reach areas.

The Canary RPA features enhanced design, performance, and technology, including a payload of up to 4.5kg, a range of greater than 20km, real-time communication and tracking systems, an integrated scale on the RPA itself, a 50% reduction in the number of batteries needed in comparison to the Sparrow RPA. Safety is paramount in the design of the Canary RPA and to ensure the utmost protection of both people and property, the aircraft is equipped with a state-of-the-art parachute recovery system. This innovative feature enables the Canary RPA to fly over populated areas, expanding its potential applications and increasing its versatility.

Moreover, the Canary RPA boasts several benefits, including faster and safer delivery of essential goods, reduced delivery costs, and enhanced accessibility to both remote and urban areas. The Canary advances the Company's technology and capabilities while improving the operational parameters for our customers and significantly improving operational efficiencies for the Company. With the integrated scale designed onto the RPA, the Company will be able to reduce ground infrastructure costs, speed up deployments and provide a more robust solution to the end customer. Additionally, the Canary RPA can reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional transportation methods, contributing to a more sustainable future.

The declaration to Transport Canada allows DDC's Canary RPA to operate in compliance with the regulatory framework, demonstrating its advanced safety features and meeting stringent requirements to permit flights over people. This validation further solidifies DDC's position as a trusted provider of drone delivery services, paving the way for expanded operations and the integration of drone technology into various industries.

The ability of the Canary drone to now conduct flights over people is a testament to its robust design and cutting-edge technology. Equipped with multiple redundant systems and fail-safe mechanisms, the Canary drone ensures the highest levels of safety for both operators and the public.

"We are extremely proud that Transport Canada has accepted the Company's declaration for the Canary drone's flight over people," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless dedication to safety and innovation. With this milestone achieved, we are poised to expand our drone delivery operations and bring the benefits of our technology to even more communities and industries across the country and potentially internationally."

The validation for flight over people opens up new opportunities for DDC to provide its drone delivery services in urban areas, enhancing last-mile logistics and improving efficiency for businesses and organizations. From medical supply deliveries to e-commerce fulfillment and humanitarian aid missions, the Canary drone's validated status ensures safe and reliable operations, even in densely populated environments. The extensive testing process included multiple flight tests, environmental trials, and operational simulations. The tests confirmed the reliability, safety, and efficiency of the Canary RPA and demonstrated its ability to operate in various weather conditions and terrains.

DDC remains committed to collaboration with regulatory bodies and stakeholders to ensure responsible and compliant integration of drone technology into the airspace. By working closely with Transport Canada and adhering to strict safety protocols, DDC continues to pioneer the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for the benefit of industries, communities, and the economy at large.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer