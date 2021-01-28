Drone Delivery Canada Announces Plans to Integrate AI into its Disruptive Drone Solution

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its disruptive drone delivery solution.

As part of the Company's technology roadmap, it plans to integrate various aspects of AI into its solution, including the use of AI in leveraging: operational data collected by the Company's FLYTE software as related to weather, air traffic patterns, and package delivery patterns; radar data; vehicular & marine traffic data; and battery / fuel consumption data.

AI can be applied to the broad range of data collected by the Company in order to optimize predictive real-time route planning, especially in emergency medical scenarios; for electric and gasoline fuel optimization; long-range and short-range Detect and Avoid (DAA) systems for commercial and residential deliveries; and multi-drone logistics traffic optimization.

"There are numerous applications for AI within our system to bring even greater benefits to our customers. As one of the global industry leaders, using AI, machine learning and predictive analysis to push performance capabilities to the next level is part of our technology roadmap. Also, considering the volume of data obtained through our operations, this data can be monetized in the future to create new, incremental revenue streams," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

