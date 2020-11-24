Drone Delivery Canada Announces Letter of Intent With Drones Express Inc. for Condor Project

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties are cooperating to work towards a binding definitive agreement (the " Agreement "). The Agreement will set out the terms and conditions respecting a drone delivery solution using multiple DDC Condor drones, and the Company's proprietary DroneSpot TM depots to service multiple coastal communities on multiple routes along the Lower North Shore region of Quebec. The solution will use DDC's patented and proprietary FLYTE system, in a SaaS model, and DDC will provide implementation & commissioning of the system, training, technical support, managed services and remote monitoring from its Operations Control Centre in Vaughan, Ontario. The expected term of the Agreement is to be 10 years with a total revenue over the term to DDC of CAD$3.6 million, plus other potential service revenues. DEI expects to expand this initial solution to more Condor drones, more communities, and more routes over time as this first project gains momentum during the term. Subject to the execution of the Agreement, implementation of the project is expected to commence in early summer 2021. All operations would be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations.

"Market response to our pre-selling of the Condor solution has been favourable in Canada and internationally, and we are excited to announce our first potential Condor project. This is a pivotal milestone for us. We are pleased to be working with Drones Express on this innovative commercial opportunity to service the needs of rural communities in Quebec, with potential further network growth in the future," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

"We are very thrilled to partner with Drone Delivery Canada on this very innovative new service. The current Canadian regulation regulatory framework allows the use of drones operating beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), only in rural Canada for low-risk operations in remote and isolated regions of Canada. Our expertise lies in servicing remote communities in Québec. Using drones to transport cargo and courier parcels is an innovative, reliable, economical and fast transport solution, and the Lower North Shore of Quebec is an ideal region for the implementation of such an initiative. We are ready for the challenge, a first in Canada," said François Bertrand, CEO of Drones Express Inc.

About Drones Express Inc.

The shareholders of Drones Express Inc. have strong expertise in transportation to remote regions of Quebec. Drones Express Inc. aims to provide to private & public sectors and residents drone transport of cargo and courier parcels to/from and between communities on the Lower North Shore and Anticosti Island. The company's vision is to provide Quebec's remote and isolated communities with a reliable, fast, and affordable drone delivery transportation network, thereby contributing to the improvement of the quality of life of these communities. For more information on Drones Express Inc, please visit: www.dronesexpress.ca.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

