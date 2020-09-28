Drone Delivery Canada Announces Letter of Intent with Astral Aerial Solutions in Kenya

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI"), with Astral Aerial Solutions Limited located in Kenya, effective September 28th, 2020.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties shall cooperate and work jointly with the local regulator (Kenya Civil Aviation Authority) and shall work together to identify and analyze market opportunities in Kenya for DDC's drone delivery solution with the intent to work towards a definitive agreement for that market.

"As our first international opportunity, we are pleased to be working with Astral Aerial towards an agreement for DDC's drone logistics solution in Kenya. There are numerous potential applications from traditional last-mile cargo to mining, oil & gas, healthcare, humanitarian aid and infrastructure inspection services. Astral Aerial's parent company, Astral Aviation has a global, award-winning reputation and we look forward to a commercial relationship with them," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC.

"We are honored to co-operate with Drone Delivery Canada, and to learn from their experience in providing innovative drone-based logistics platforms in Canada that can be applied in Africa. The Canadian technology can benefit various sectors in Africa especially in Healthcare and accessibility to Remote Communities," said Mr. Sanjeev Gadhia, Chief Executive Officer of Astral Aerial Solutions and Astral Aviation.

About Astral Aerial Solutions Ltd

Astral Aerial Solutions is a newly licensed Drone Operator based in Kenya whose mission is to create a drone-revolution in Africa by adapting technology and innovation to solve Africa's problem so that it can leapfrog to the future. Astral Aerial's vision is to offer the most innovative, flexible and cost-effective UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) and UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) integrated solutions which will have a lasting impact to its clients.



Astral Aerial was rated by Airbus as Africa's Top 10 Tech Startups in 2018 and won the IATA Cargo Innovation Award in 2017, and was recognized by the World Bank for being the leader in Data Analytics and Agricultural Intelligence during its Disruptive Agricultural Technology competition.

Astral Aerial will provide innovative drone-based solutions for Cargo Delivery, Agriculture, Inspection of Utilities and is setting up a Training Academy which will empower the youth in Africa with online based training.

Astral Aerial is associated with Astral Aviation which is an established cargo airline with a strong footprint in Africa and Europe, with a diverse fleet of 14 Freighter Aircraft and a network of 50 destinations.

https://astral-aerial.com

https://www.astral-aviation.com/

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more about the Company at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

