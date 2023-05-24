DRONE DELIVERY CANADA ANNOUNCES AN EXTENSION TO ITS EDMONTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT DRONE ROUTE

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A3DP5Y) (Frankfurt: ABBA.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated June 2, 2022, that with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC) it has secured a 3-month extension of its award-winning drone delivery services operation at the Edmonton International Airport ("EIA").

The extension continues the involvement of EIA, Apple Express Courier Ltd., and Ziing Final Mile Inc., and comes as a result of the successful collaboration between DDC and all the partners involved, showcasing the significant potential of drone delivery services in enhancing logistics and expanding transportation options in and around an airport environment.

The EIA drone delivery project, which began with the execution of an agreement with EIA in 2019, won an XCELLENCE Award for innovation from the Association for Unscrewed Vehicles Systems International and became commercially operational in May 2022, has been a key focus for DDC as it looks to expand its drone delivery capabilities in Canada. The project has been successful in demonstrating the ability of drones to transport cargo and parcels between the airport and nearby industrial areas, improving logistics and reducing ground transportation and road congestion as well as demonstrating the efficiency, safety, and reliability of DDC's drone delivery platform.

Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, commented: "We are pleased to have secured the extension of our operations at EIA, which will allow us to continue to provide innovative and efficient drone delivery services to our customers. We are also actively working with EIA to develop a next phase of drone delivery routes which could enable us to further expand our operations and explore new use cases for drone delivery within the EIA area."

The next phase of operations is expected to include an expansion of the drone delivery operations at EIA, including additional routes and cargo capacity, as well as the integration of new technologies and operational improvements.

"The positive feedback and support from our customers and partners have been instrumental in our success, and we are excited to further demonstrate the tremendous potential of our drone delivery technology" said Mr. Magirias.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A3DP5Y or ABBA.F.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Steve Magirias, Chief Executive Officer