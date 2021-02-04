Drone Delivery Canada Adds Industrial Market Segment Expert to Advisory Board

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Advisory Board, welcoming the addition of Ms. Nadine Miller, B.A.Sc, M.Eng, M.B.A., P.Eng.

Ms. Miller joins the Company's Advisory Board bringing a broad global network, know-how and experience in mining, oil & gas, infrastructure, transportation, and artificial intelligence, to further enhance the Company's drone delivery solution into key industrial B2B markets.

Ms. Miller is a professional engineer with over 20 years of experience in engineering design and project management in the mining and transportation industries, and has worked on mining projects in Australia, Europe, North and South America. Ms. Miller is currently the Vice President of Project Development at JDS Energy and Mining. She led the Business Development departments for two of the world's largest engineering consulting firms' Toronto Offices: Bantrel providing EPC/EPCM services to the mining and metals, oil, gas and chemicals and infrastructure sectors with the backing of Bantrel's parent company, Bechtel; and SNC-Lavalin's Mining and Metallurgy providing EPC/EPCM services.



An active advocate and volunteer for the engineering profession, she has held senior roles as Past-President of the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers, and Secretary of the Board for Consulting Engineers of Ontario. A strong advocate on issues pertaining to women in engineering, Ms. Miller received the 2017 Leading Women Building Communities Award for her work in this area.

Ms. Miller has a B.A.Sc. in Geological and Mineral Engineering from the University of Toronto; an M.Eng in Civil and Environmental (Geotechnical) Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; an M.B.A. from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, England; and her P.Eng Professional Engineer designation from Professional Engineers Ontario.

Ms. Miller also has Board Director experience in mining, venture capital, homeland security technology and artificial intelligence.

"We are very pleased to make such an outstanding addition to our Advisory Board related to key markets that fit perfectly with our advanced drone logistics solution. Nadine brings a vast network and considerable business & technical experience that will benefit the Company as we continue to accelerate commercial growth in Canada and internationally for our Sparrow, Robin XL and Condor industrial solutions," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

