Drone Delivery Canada Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce it has received official certification to the latest ISO 9001:2015 standard for its Quality Management System.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized standard of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) based in Switzerland. The quality management standard is a process-based approach which includes principles of customer focus, leadership, risk management, evidence-based decision making, performance evaluation and continual improvement. The strict guidelines provide a robust model for quality management across the entire organization.

DDC's ISO 9001:2015 certification was issued by Certech Registration Inc, a leading management system certification & audit organization. The scope of certification includes sales, design, development, integration, flight operations and support services for the Company's proprietary and patented drone delivery hardware and software logistics solution.

"We hold ourselves to a high set of standards in everything we do. We are honoured that our Quality Management System has been certified to the latest ISO 9001 standard. As we grow our international commercial base, this means our customers have complete third-party assurance that our solutions operate to the highest quality standards for reliability and safety. I congratulate the entire DDC team for their work on achieving this important accreditation," said Michael Zahra, President & CEO Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

The Company was also previously recognized as one of the "2021 Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers", and a "2021 OTCQX® Best 50" company.

For more information about ISO 9001, please see: https://www.iso.org/iso-9001-quality-management.html

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F .

Read more about the Company at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Mr. Michael Zahra, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Bill Mitoulas, Telephone: (416) 479-9547, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Telephone: (905) 660-9155, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

