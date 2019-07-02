DRMG leads Investment in Dollco Print Solutions Group

OAKVILLE, ON, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - An investment group led by Direct Response Media Group (DRMG), Canada's leading direct mail company focused on digitally-integrated, data-driven results, acquired the assets and ongoing business interests of the web printing business from Lowe-Martin and is excited to announce the newly formed entity, Dollco Print Solutions Group Inc.

"This acquisition allows DRMG to vertically integrate the printing of our 175 million pieces of shared and solo direct mail. It pairs DRMG's expertise in sales and marketing solutions with Dollco's rich history of 100 years in the printing business and expands our team to over 300 employees," said Jason Bradbury, DRMG Founder and CEO.

Named as Dollco's new President and CEO, Patrick Periard has over 24 years of experience in the print industry where he led both sales and operation teams to deliver over $1 billion in combined print sales. "I am very excited about this new opportunity and am looking forward to working with this group and its long history of craftsmanship and excellence," said Periard. "Dollco has a good reputation and a high level of customer service, we can build on this foundation based on extraordinary people, extraordinary results and scale it to new levels."

"Selling the web printing business will allow Lowe-Martin to focus our sales activities on our core growth markets. The result will be that both companies will deliver a strong value proposition through specialization," says Ward Griffin, President, and CEO of the Lowe-Martin Group. "Our joint customers and new customers will benefit from these new efficiencies."

ABOUT DRMG

Direct Response Media Group (DRMG) is Canada's leading direct mail and digital marketing company. They distribute to over 175 million homes annually through their Solo and Shared Media products including their flagship brand, Money Saver. DRMG combines the physical print experience as well as integrated digital options, offering real-time measurement with their signature Insight tool. Proudly serving Canadian businesses for over 15 years, they deliver results-driven marketing solutions in a national, regional and local capacity. As a Canada Post Expert Partner, they are its largest shared media customer, delivering over two billion promotions annually. DRMG was recognized in Growth 500's list of fastest growing companies. Please visit drmg.com

ABOUT LOWE MARTIN

Located in Ottawa and Mississauga, Lowe-Martin provides innovative, bindery services; e-business solutions; and warehousing, logistics and packaging. In each of the past three years, Lowe-Martin has been recognized as Canada's Most Environmentally Progressive Printer. Lowe-Martin's focus on superior service, extraordinary performance, and sustainable growth has earned recognition as one of North America's premier print providers.

