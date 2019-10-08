DRMG Acquires Valassis Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Direct Response Media Group (DRMG), Canada's leading direct mail company focused on digitally-integrated, data-driven results, today announces the acquisition of the Canadian subsidiary of Valassis.

Valassis, a major business unit of Harland Clarke Holdings, is a U.S. market leader with their RetailMeNot™ shared media wrap reaching over 74 million U.S. households weekly. DRMG and Valassis Canada have a long-standing partnership in the Canadian market.

"This acquisition enhances DRMG's National Sales platform by combining robust data intelligence and digital integration, bringing 7.7 million unduplicated distribution with their shared media FSI product and strong national client base in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industries. The combined teams and products create a powerful marketing solution aligning to our commitment of helping Canadians save, businesses grow and neighborhoods thrive" said Jason Bradbury, DRMG Founder and CEO.

This transaction solidifies DRMG's cornerstone of delivering relevant content by utilizing rich data analytics intelligence. The suite of products include Solo direct mail, shared direct mail and digital solutions, providing a targeted audience for local, regional and national advertisers.

ABOUT DRMG

Direct Response Media Group (DRMG) is Canada's leading direct mail company focused on digitally-integrated, data-driven results. DRMG distributes to over 175 million homes annually through Solo and Shared Media products including the flagship brand, Money Saver. DRMG combines the physical print experience as well as integrated digital options, offering real-time measurement, delivering results-driven marketing solutions in a national, regional and local capacity. Proudly serving Canadian businesses for over 15 years, DRMG is a Canada Post Expert Partner, and Canada Post's largest shared media customer, delivering over two billion promotions annually. Please visit drmg.com

ABOUT VALASSIS

Valassis is the leader in marketing technology and consumer engagement. We work with over 60,000 companies and brands in a wide array of industries, partnering to anticipate consumer intent, inspire action, and create demand. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand. Its signature Have You Seen Me? ® program delivers hope to missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings.

