Driving the Energy Transition Forward - Amp's Massachusetts Solar Arrays Reach Commercial Operation with its Proprietary Digital Energy Platform, Amp X - Leveraging its Virtual Power Plant Trading Platform

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Amp, a global Energy Transition Platform and renewable energy developer, is pleased to announce that two solar farms, both paired with battery storage systems, have achieved successful commercial operation.

The two Massachusetts solar projects located in Ware and East Brookfield, are the first US-based renewable energy projects paired with Amp's proprietary digital energy platform, Amp X.

Amp X's Artificial Intelligence powered transactive-ready Virtual Power Plant (VPP) enables real-time autonomous management and optimized dispatch of the battery energy storage assets, based on forecasted demand, generation and market pricing variables.

With this innovative technology, Amp is able to reduce operating expenses and maximize market participation resulting in a reduced cost of energy, higher asset value, and a greener, cleaner grid.

Both projects are utilizing bifacial modules (double-sided solar panels), boasting an annual generation of approximately 14 million kilowatt hours of clean energy – offsetting more than 21 million tonnes of harmful carbon dioxide, the equivalent of removing more than 2,000 cars from the road every year.

The Amp X platform enables the systems to provide autonomous demand response solutions, maximizing program revenues, while participating in wholesale markets.

Jared Donald, Executive Vice-President and Head of Amp's US operations, commented, "these DC-coupled systems, along with proprietary optimization and design, once again highlights Amp's emerging position as a leader in technology enabled renewable energy and the energy transition."

Irene Di Martino, Executive Vice-President and Head of Amp X, said, "This is a major step in the development of the Amp X digital platform which relies on a transactive-ready system architecture and cloud-hosted state-of-the-art advanced analytics, with data sourced from a variety of different nodes across the grid. Autonomy is at the heart of our technology and leverages some robust edge analytics to unlock significant value for our customers, whilst ensuring that our devices can make the best decisions with the highest possible certainty at all times."

As well as the Virtual Power Plant, Amp X's proprietary technology platform includes a revolutionary Smart Transformer and a behind-the-meter digital energy assistant which are both seeing their initial deployments in the UK this year.

Amp has experienced significant asset growth within its US region since announcing its first project only five years ago, putting them in a leadership position within the community solar market. With headquarters in Denver, CO, the real assets business is on track to surpass 200MW of operating solar power by the end of 2022, to be paired with an excess of 80MWh of storage capacity currently operating or under construction. Amp's development team has over 1GW of assets currently also in development in the US.

Unlike many renewable developers, Amp owns and operates its projects for their entire lifetime, while working with the landowners, the town and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure a valuable, long-term partnership.

As part of the long-term partnership with the local communities of Ware and East Brookfield, Amp has committed to develop native vegetation and Pollinator habitats to increase and protect local biodiversity.

About Amp

Amp is a global energy transition platform.

We develop, own and operate clean energy assets throughout our core markets around the world. Alongside Amp X, our proprietary disruptive grid-edge technology platform utilizing artificial intelligence expertise, we are reimagining the grid and leading the Energy Transition.

The company is headquartered in Toronto with global operations throughout North America, Australia, Japan, Spain, Czech Republic, and the UK.

Founded in 2009, Amp is a high-growth disruptor at scale, backed by major investments from institutional capital partners including most recently the Carlyle Group, which invested US$374 million into the company in late 2020.

