Driving Clean Energy Forward: SANY R.E. Marks Milestone in Europe with Serbia's Alibunar Wind Power Project

BEIJING, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the global spotlight turns once again to the urgency of climate action, SANY Renewable Energy is making that commitment tangible, not just in words, but in megawatts. Recently, SANY R.E. signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Contract for Difference (CfD) with Serbia's Alibunar Project. More than just a new market entry, the project reflects SANY R.E.'s resolve to drive clean energy solutions where they're needed most.

SANY R.E. Marks Milestone in Europe with Serbia's Alibunar Wind Power Project

The Alibunar project is situated in eastern Serbia, which is one of the country's richest areas for wind resources. Expected to achieve commercial operation in 2028, the project has an operation period of 25 years. With a total installed capacity of 168MW, the project can produce electricity of about 480 million kWh annually after completion. When grid-connected, it will offer Serbia a large amount of clean energy, which will help optimize the local energy structure and reduce the reliance on traditional fossil energy.

The Alibunar project is SANY R.E.'s first investment in Serbia and a milestone in its global clean energy layout. Zhou Fugui, Chairman of SANY R.E., said: "The Alibunar wind project is of great importance to us, marking our entry into the wider European market. We will actively co-operate with local partners and introduce advanced wind power technologies and solutions to help Serbia realize its energy transition and sustainable development goals."

As a leading global provider of wind power solutions, SANY R.E. has been committed to providing efficient and reliable wind power equipment and support. In the process of the project, SANY R.E. will leverage its technical advantages to ensure the efficient advancement and stable operation of the project. Meanwhile, the company's local professional operation and maintenance team will provide comprehensive support for the project.

SANY R.E. has made climate action central to its sustainability strategy, supporting the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. In 2024, its wind turbines generated 135.8 billion kWh of electricity, cutting CO₂ emissions by 72.87 million tons — equal to planting 3.3 billion trees. The company also advances eco-friendly turbine design, aiming to raise the recyclability of mainstream models to 95% by 2030, based on 2020 levels.

Looking ahead, SANY R.E. will continue to contribute to the global energy transition by providing high-quality wind power solutions to more countries and regions, collaborating to create a cleaner energy future.

