SANY Commences Operations at its First Engineering Machinery Remanufacturing Base in Hainan

DONGFANG, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- SANY Group officially commenced operations of its first global engineering machinery remanufacturing base, the SANY Hunan-Hainan Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park (the "Park"), on December 23 in Dongfang City of Hainan Province. The event marks a key milestone in SANY's globalization and sustainability strategy, and on the opening day, the group secured orders worth CNY100 million (USD14.27 million) from Southeast Asia and Africa.

The Park is China's first industrial park co-constructed by a pilot free trade zone (FTZ) and a pilot free trade port, and it is taking the cross-regional linkage development of Hunan and Hainan a step further, leveraging both provinces' respective industrial and policy advantages to support Chinese companies in expanding their global footprint.

The Park, which commenced construction in August 2023, covers an area of 150 mu (approximately 10 hectares). And with a total investment of CNY600 million (USD85.62 million), it's expected to achieve an annual output value of about CNY750 million (USD107.02 million) once operating at full capacity.

Strategically positioned as a regional remanufacturing center and resource distribution platform serving both domestic and international markets, the Park focuses on the maintenance and remanufacturing of core engineering machinery components and second-hand equipment from domestic and international markets, promoting the circular reuse of industrial resources.

In addition, under the framework of the Hainan FTZ, eligible value-added processing activities are entitled to tariff preferences, while remanufacturing operations can be conducted under bonded supervision and may qualify for corporate and personal income‑tax incentives. ThePark benefits from the "Dual 15%" tax‑incentive policy and has received approval for its outsourced processes to enjoy a 15% corporate income‑tax reduction.

"The project represents a key strategic initiative for SANY to deepen its globalization, digitalization, and low-carbon transformation. Moving forward, SANY will continue to actively explore new models for remanufacturing, promote the circular reuse of industrial resources, and jointly advance the global engineering machinery industry's transition toward a greener, low-carbon future," said Tang Xiuguo, Chairman of SANY.

