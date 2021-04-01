OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - On April 1, 2021, the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) met for its 20th time, this time virtually. CAPC members were joined by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and M. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec's Minister of Economy and Innovation. This occasion also marked the transition to the new co-chairs Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman of Martinrea and Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada. Mr. Wildeboer and Mr. Leclerc replace Don Walker following his well-deserved retirement from Magna. We would like to thank Mr. Walker for his leadership and dedication to Canada's automotive manufacturing sector and to CAPC.

Much has changed since CAPC last met in April 2020 which was focused on the proper response to the pandemic. The global pandemic has impacted all facets of our day-to-day lives, and just like many other meetings CAPC has gone virtual for 2021. While the forum has changed, the meeting still provided CAPC the opportunity to discuss the challenges encountered over the past year, and look forward to embracing the transformation toward electrification in Canada's automotive manufacturing sector. During the meeting, members took stock of the impacts of COVID-19, the response to date and discussed how to move forward during uncertain times. The committee also discussed the transition to electrification, including developing a battery supply chain in Canada.

"While this year has been challenging on many fronts, the automotive sector is strong and resilient and we continue working with our members towards the common goal of strengthening the Canadian automotive sector, I believe our industry has been a leader in rebounding the economy, in workplace safety and in working with public policy makers," noted Rob Wildeboer, CAPC Co-Chair. CAPC's new Co-Chair, Jean Marc Leclerc had this to say: "I look forward to working with my fellow CAPC members as we work to build on Canada's strengths in innovation to bolster the Canadian auto manufacturing footprint while working towards our shared goals of environmental friendliness and trade with our continental colleagues."

"As Canadians are facing a challenging time, it is important for the Government of Canada, in partnership with the automotive industry, to look to the future. The Government is committed to helping the automotive industry transition towards cleaner and electrified vehicles by providing the tools, support and conditions necessary to become world leaders and advance Canada's climate change objectives," said Minister Champagne. "I look forward to working with CAPC members to continue supporting this important sector in Canada's economy."

"Our Government values the partnerships that we have with industry stakeholders like CAPC members to deliver key Ontario programs for the automotive sector," said Minister Fedeli. "Together, we can ensure long-term success and growth for our province's world-class automotive sector."

Background

The Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) is an industry-led organization whose mandate is to address the key competitiveness issues facing the Canadian automotive industry. Membership comprises the CEOs of Canada's five automotive assemblers, leaders of Canada's leading parts suppliers, representatives from labour, academia, and aftermarket and dealer associations, as well as federal, Ontario and Quebec industry ministers. Yesterday's meeting was chaired by the Co-Chairs of CAPC, Rob Wildeboer, the Executive Chairman of Martinrea International Inc., and Jean- Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada Inc.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

