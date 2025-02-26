Driver Risk Insights in Geotab Safety Center Help Fleets Prevent Collisions

AI-powered analytics provide visibility into driver risk for proactive safety measures

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - GEOTAB CONNECT – Geotab Inc. and its affiliates ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, today introduced Driver Risk Insights, an AI-powered enhancement within the Geotab Safety Center that provides fleet managers with a new level of visibility into individual driver risk factors. By shifting the focus from vehicle-based data to driver-specific analysis, this advancement enables fleets—especially those with shared vehicles—to assess and predict collision risk at the driver level rather than the vehicle level. This more precise understanding of driver behavior allows for targeted safety interventions, helping to reduce accidents, lower costs, and improve overall driver performance.

With large truck crashes rising 49% over the past decade and insurance costs surging, fleet managers are under increased pressure to improve safety and mitigate risk. Driver Risk Insights now enables personalized, driver-focused analytics to:

Assess the likelihood of a collision, providing a percentage-based collision risk probability per driver based on driving behaviors and historical trends.

providing a percentage-based collision risk probability per driver based on driving behaviors and historical trends. Benchmark driver performance with similar drivers within their fleet or across different fleets using Geotab's extensive anonymized aggregate data set.

with similar drivers within their fleet or across different fleets using Geotab's extensive anonymized aggregate data set. Deliver proactive coaching via the Geotab Drive App, giving drivers feedback and empowering them to improve safety habits to protect themselves and help achieve fleet key performance indicators (KPI).

"Fleets can't afford to rely only on reactive safety measures," said Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management at Geotab. "With AI-powered Driver Risk Insights, we're giving fleet managers and drivers a predictive edge—helping them prevent collisions before they happen, reduce costs, and create a culture of continuous safety improvement."

Geotab Safety Center leverages 25 years of fleet data expertise and AI-powered analytics to provide one of the most comprehensive fleet safety intelligence platforms in the industry. Built on insights from over 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions, it empowers fleet managers with actionable data on driver behavior, risk prediction, and benchmarking against industry peers. With the introduction of Driver-Specific Insights, fleet managers can take a proactive approach to safety, identifying high-risk drivers, preventing collisions, and improving overall fleet performance.

Driver Risk Insights is available globally in the Geotab Safety Center. For more information, visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/safety-center/

