Driven by Ambition: New Seneca campaign drives students to pursue their aspirations

"Ambition drives us forward, powering us to reach higher and do more or do better," said Renata D'Innocenzo, Seneca's Vice-President, Strategy and Brand. "We're here to help people make their aspirations a reality – to harness their ambition and achieve their career goals through our great polytechnic education and strong industry connections."

Seneca graduates continue to show what is possible when passion and hard work combine with a Seneca education.

Successful #SenecaProud graduates featured in the campaign include:

The campaign highlights powerful ambition statements demonstrating how Seneca graduates, such as Mr. Heatherington, are making a positive impact in the world. "If it wasn't for Seneca, I wouldn't have a career," he said. "It was the Seneca field placement that got me my first job, and from there it propelled me into being able to serve the community."

"We are thrilled to continue our strong relationship with Seneca and with the vital message at the heart of the Driven by Ambition campaign," said Glen D'Souza, Head of Creative at Forsman & Bodenfors Canada. "It speaks to the determined students who are attracted to a Seneca education."

Seneca offers hundreds of programs, ranging from degrees and graduate certificates to diplomas and microcredentials. Courses are delivered online, in-person and through hybrid and flexible learning approaches helping students balance their work and family obligations.

The Driven by Ambition campaign is now in market, appearing online, out of home and in print publications.

About Seneca :

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We're #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

Seneca's Challenge Accepted campaign has received international recognition having received gold, silver and bronze honours at the Educational Advertising Awards.

About Forsman & Bodenfors:

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective with 500 employees worldwide, in offices spanning Gothenburg, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Montreal, and Shanghai. F&B is the only global agency network to be certified by the 3% Movement, indicating an inclusive workplace, equitable representation in creative work, and balanced gender leadership.

In Canada, Forsman & Bodenfors has been part of the 2021 top 10 Strategy Agency of the year and is the agency of record for clients such as Church&Dwight, LG Canada, Polestar, Seneca College, and Ontario Power Generation amongst others. Agency Reel

