Usage Based Insurance gives customers more control over auto insurance premium

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) gives customers more control over their auto insurance premium and responds to their changing needs with usage-based insurance. Intact Insurance's my Drive™ and belairdirect's automerit, offer customers personalized feedback and tips to help improve their safe driving and the opportunity to earn up to 25% off their auto insurance premium. Customers also receive a 10% discount just for signing up.

"We know the pandemic has changed life for many Canadians. More people are working from home and driving habits and patterns are changing," said Louis Gagnon, President, Canadian Operations, Intact Financial Corporation. "Now more than ever, it is essential that we offer customers digital tools that reflect their personal driving habits, promote safe driving and provide them with an opportunity for savings."

Customers who are interested in finding out more about Intact Insurance's my Drive program can contact their broker or can sign up for belairdirect's automerit program by filling out this webform.

While these programs address immediate and emerging customer needs, we are continuing to develop other innovative and responsive measures to longer term trends. At IFC, we are ready to act quickly as we all continue to navigate rapidly changing times.

Intact has provided $510 million of relief, that has helped more than 1.2 million personal and business customers across the country year-to-date. This includes $50 million of recently announced immediate relief to more than 100,000 of its small business customers through the Intact Small Business Relief Program. If they haven't already, businesses can work with their broker to access support now.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over CAD$11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jennifer Beaudry, Manager, Media Relations, 514 282-1914 ext. 87375, [email protected]; Investor Inquiries: Ryan Penton, Director, Investor Relations, 416 341-1464, ext. 45112, [email protected]

