Drive-In to Win Tickets to Premier Drive-In Theatres Across Ontario

Onlia is giving away two theatre packages per week all summer across Ontario

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Drive-ins are surging in popularity, and for good reason. Aside from being the most COVID-responsible way to catch a flick, it's a fun and different way to spend time with friends, family or that special someone this summer.

ONLIA, a digital provider of home and auto insurance, has picked up on this phenomenon and made it a central part of their summer programming with the launch of Drive-In To Win.

"Auto insurance has always been a passport to freedom. That takes on new meaning this year," said Julia Stein, Digital PR Lead at ONLIA. "After so much time shuttered inside, enjoying a movie in the safety of your car is a great way to spend a summer night."

ONLIA will award two Ontarian entrants per week with tickets to a PREMIER theatre in London, Barrie, Newmarket, Hamilton or Oakville. Interested consumers can enter here. No purchase is required to enter and entries per person are limitless.

ONLIA cut a summer version of their Safety Obsessed commercials which will run during the Premier Drive-In's pre-show program.

ONLIA's Drive-In To Win contest is live as of today.

About Onlia

Onlia Holding Inc. (Onlia) is a provincially regulated, fully digital provider of home and auto insurance and safe-driving app in Ontario. Onlia's mission to create a safer Canada is supported by its range of flexible, convenient and affordable insurance products and prevention-first approach that rewards customers for safe behaviour. Launched in 2018, Onlia is a joint venture between Achmea Canada Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Achmea B.V., the largest insurance group of the Netherlands, and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Get a quote at Onlia.ca and join the community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

