TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CUPANI Metals Corporation ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) updates shareholders regarding several developments.

Our exploration program, including geophysics, fieldwork, trenching, and drilling has been approved under Quebec's ATI program. Prior to permitting Cupani presented its plans to the Naskapi Nation in late February. Permits are valid until April 2027.

The company has staked additional exploration claims adjacent to its Doublet zone. These new additional blocks are shown above in blue. As result of this staking, the most southernly point of the claims block is now the Doublet zone. The new total count of exploration claim blocks will be 1069.

Cupani is pleased to announce that our long-time consultant Mike Muggridge, P.Geo. (PEGNL) has committed further to the corporation by accepting the role of Vice President of Exploration. Mike has already led both the May 2024 exploration campaign as well as the February 2025 logistics campaign. His experience with critical minerals began with Cu-Pb-Zn exploration for majors in 1989, then working as geologist at Voisey's Bay from 1995 until 2001. Mike's experience with mine operations includes 16 years with Iron Ore Company of Canada, and 3 years as Superintendent and Mine Manager during restart of the Scully open pit mine. His role with Cupani focuses on design and execution of the 2025 exploration season.

In conjunction with personnel changes in recent weeks, the Company has issued incentive options to officers and directors for the first time since July 2022. Cupani announces that it has granted a total of 5,100,000 stock options (the "Options") to its directors, officers and consultants pursuant to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company (the "Plan"). The Options, subject to the terms of the Plan, are exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share of the Company for a period of 5 years.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

