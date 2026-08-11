Drilling has begun at Blue Lake Copper Nickel PGM project and Early Warning Disclosure

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cupani Metals Corporation ("Cupani" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) announces summer drilling started today.

Our wholly owned Blue Lake property covers 700 square kilometres of exclusive exploration permit, and is located 65 kilometers north-east of Schefferville, Quebec. For full information about the summer exploration program click here.

Figure 1: Vertical cross section showing drill holes CUP26-05, CUP26-06 and ongoing CUP26-07 over pseudo-3D EM 1dv from 2011 VTEM survey. Table 1: Best results from last drilling campaign

Since early July Cupani has been prospecting and mapping the area for surface indications (favourable host rocks with sulphide blebs and net textured sulphides) which when integrated with geophysics are key inputs to drill targeting.

Drilling is planned for approximately 12 holes totalling between 2,000 and 3,000 meters. Most holes will be drilled between the location of discovery hole CUP26-06 and the known 9 copper nickel PGM bearing magmatic sulphide lenses clustered nearly 1.5 kilometers to the northwest of CUP26-06.

The first hole drilled (CUP26-07, see Figure 1 below) will be from the same location as discovery hole CUP26-06, with a 50-degree dip and a 030 azimuth to test the up-dip of mineralization intersected in hole CUP26-06.

Message from CEO Brian Bosse

"Cupani is testing its mineralisation models on where to find more copper nickel mineralisation in trend with the known lenses. Copper is priced at record highs with a supply shortage predicted. The time is right for exploration."





NB : CuEq : Cu Equivalent = (Cu%+Ni%*1.4845+Pt g/t*0.4948+Pd g/t*0.3802)*0.8

Prices May 1: Cu (CA8.05$), Ni (CA11.95$), Pt (CA2731.364) PD (CA1098.854)





Qualified Person

The preparation of this Press Release was directly supervised by Jacquelin Gauthier P. Geo, Cupani's VP of exploration. He verified and approved all technical and scientific information of the final edition. He is acting as the Company's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Early Warning Disclosure

Mr. Brian Bosse has acquired a total of 225,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") indirectly (the "Acquisition"). Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Bosse, President, CEO and a Director of the Company, directly and indirectly, held 37,498,805 Shares and securities that entitle him to acquire 1,700,000 Shares. Upon Acquisition, he has control and direction over an aggregate of 37,723,805 Shares and 1,700,000 convertible securities, representing approximately 21.66% of the issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 22.41% on a partially diluted basis.

Pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, a copy of the early warning report to be filed in connection with the Acquisition will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile once it has been filed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and on OTCQB under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Cupani's 100% owned Blue Lake copper nickel PGE project in Quebec covers 682 square kilometres of exploration claims (260 square miles). During the 1980s certain sections of Blue Lake project were explored by La Fosse Platinum. They drilled hundreds of exploration holes, excavated a 350 metre (1000 foot) Adit, conducted geochemical, geophysical and geologic surveys and metallurgy testing. The surface projection of discovered mineralization as well as historical drill locations are shown and comprise an area less than 10 square kilometers.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may also be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the exploration opportunity related to the Blue Lake property, among others. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including variations in geology, drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, and other factors affecting the development and exploitation of a mineral property. Because of these risks and uncertainties and because of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization occurring at deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected in the future.

SOURCE Cupani Metals Corp.

FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT CEO Brian Bosse, [email protected], 416 844 5712.