Winter drilling extends known mineralisation

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Cupani Metals Corporation ("Cupani" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) is pleased to announce some early success in its exploration campaign being conducted on its 100%-owned Blue Lake project.

The main objective of the program was to test the interpreted extension of the Blue Lake mineralisation to the South-East within the High-Potential Corridor (click: 27 February 2026 press release for description). The new geological interpretation was confirmed by the intersection of massive sulphides at the base of a sub-horizontal ultramafic unit.

CUPANI, first 6 drillholes of 2026 (CNW Group/Cupani Metals Corp.)

Cupani has drilled 6 holes for a total of 1,344 meters. The drilling program commenced on March 18th and was paused last week for goose hunting season until June, as agreed in advance with the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach. A total of 803 core samples, including 10% QA/QC samples, has been sent to the ALS Global in Val D'Or for processing.

Four holes were drilled in the Blue Lake South-east sector (figure 1). These holes all targeted combined magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies. At the base of the ultramafic units, massive sulphides with sharp contacts to lithologies were identified over lengths of up to two meters. Above the massive sulphides, the ultramafic rocks usually contain 5 to 20% disseminated, net textured and blebby sulphides over thicknesses of up to 70 meters.

The furthest hole to date is 1.4 kilometres from the southern edge of historical deposit / lens named Blue Lake #2. This extends the footprint of known mineralization to the southeast. Cupani management now believes the entire length of this Corridor (16 km) could hold mineralization similar to, or better than, what is observed at the Blue Lake mineralised lenses (1 to 6). Cupani has chosen to keep the drill rig onsite to resume drilling during the Summer.

Cupani CEO Brian Bosse offers the following comment about these initial results "This first Cupani drilling program clearly confirmed that the mineralisation extends to the Southeast in an area that was never drilled properly. It demonstrates the validity of our new geological interpretation defining a sub-horizontal shallow, easy to drill, High-Potential Corridor extending some 16 kilometers to the south-east from the known Blue Lake 1-6 mineralised lenses". Brian Bosse will take questions online at 4pmEST on 30 April, register HERE.

Analytical results are expected within the next few weeks and will be communicated in a further Press Release.

Figure 1: location of the 2026 winter drill holes

The first 2 holes of the campaign were drilled close to Retty Lake camp and was testing weakly mineralised peridotite at surface associated with magnetic and gravity anomalies (from the 2024 survey conducted for Cupani).

Table 1: Information of the 2026 drill holes

Survey Azimuth Dip End Length Easting Nording Elevation CUP26-001 0 -90 220.8 220.8 681579 6125419 643 CUP26-002 0 -90 207.0 207.0 681862 6125631 645 CUP26-003 0 -90 222.0 222.0 684864 6122567 628 CUP26-004 0 -90 125.0 125.0 684697 6122341 622 CUP26-005 0 -90 292.2 292.2 685033 6122200 610 CUP26-006 0 -90 278.0 278.0 684504 6121995 640

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this Press Release was verified by Jacquelin Gauthier P.geo, Cupani's VP of exploration. He is acting as the Company's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and on OTCQB under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Cupani's 100% owned Blue Lake copper nickel PGE project in Quebec covers 682 square kilometres of exploration claims (260 square miles). During the 1980s certain sections of Blue Lake project were explored by La Fosse Platinum. They drilled hundreds of exploration holes, excavated a 350 metre (1000 foot) adit, conducted geochemical, geophysical and geologic surveys and metallurgy testing. The surface projection of discovered mineralization as well as historical drill locations are shown and comprise an area less than 10 square kilometers.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may also be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the exploration opportunity related to the Blue Lake property, among others. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including variations in geology, drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, and other factors affecting the development and exploitation of a mineral property. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cupani Metals Corp.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer, CUPANI Metals Corp., [email protected], +14168445712