Cupani summer exploration program update.

The summer program started 29 June with reopening of the exploration camp. From July 3 to 25 a helicopter-assisted geological crew, composed of two teams each consisting of a geologist and a field assistant, will conduct mapping work over the High Potential Corridor. Surface mapping targets will include peridotites and olivine pyroxenites with net-textured and blebby sulphides. Their presence is an important vector indicating proximity of mineralised lenses and magmatic massive sulphides.

Early August Cupani will begin a helicopter-supported drilling campaign. Drilling is expected to be completed by end of September. The location of the holes was chosen using a combination of geophysical and geological observations. The main objective is to drill-test a large area south-east of the historical resources along the High Potential Corridor. Management intends 3,000 metres drilled amongst 12 holes. Also, in August Cupani will conduct downhole electromagnetic surveys, in selected historical holes and four holes drilled winter 2026, seeking extension of mineralisation.

Message from CEO Brian Bosse

"March 2026 drilling proved our mineralization theories are correct. Now its time to drill to find additional mineralised lenses. The orebodies we seek are nearly flat lying, sulphide lenses, and could be a kilometer long, and 200 meters wide like the Blue Lake #2 lens. Downhole electromagnetic surveys will indicate if there are additional sulphide mineralisation nearby and determine extensions of any lenses. Things are progressing very well for Cupani. We have a huge opportunity in front of us."

2026 Winter Drill Program Results

All assay results from the 2026 winter drill program have been received. These results confirm that the mineralising system continues to the southeast along the High Potential Corridor, which remains open and untested for at least 16 kilometers.

Six holes were drilled March-April 2026, for a total of 1,345 meters. All holes were drilled vertical. This program focused primarily on wide-spaced holes targeting the southeast extension of the historical Blue Lake Ni-Cu-PGE deposits. The last two holes of the program intersected Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation near the base of the ultramafic complex, approximately 1.3 kilometers southeast of the historical mineralised zones (figure 1). The best results were:

CUP26-06 : 2.35 meters @ 1.74% CuEq (0.98% Cu, 0.59% Ni, 0.14 g/t Pt, 0.62 g/t Pd)

CUP26-05 : 0.5 meters @ 1.32% CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.56% Ni, 0.14 g/t Pt, 0.76 g/t Pd)

NB : CuEq : Cu Equivalent = (Cu%+Ni%*1.4845+Pt g/t*0.4948+Pd g/t*0.3802)*0.8

Prices May 1: Cu (CAD 8.05$), Ni (CAD 11.95$), Pt (CAD 2731.36$) Pd (CAD 1098.85$)

At the blue lake, center and pogo mineralised lenses, Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation is primarily associated with massive sulphides near or at the base of a sub-horizontal ultramafic complex. Above, and in some cases below the massive sulphides, the ultramafic rocks exhibit disseminated, net textured and/or blebby sulphides containing pyrrhotite and local chalcopyrite.

In the newly released analytical results, hole CUP26-06 intersected a 0.5-meter massive sulphide interval 13 meters below the main mineralized interval (see Table 1). This interval suggests magmatic massive sulphides are also found as horizons/ veins that occur within the underlying sediments.

Peridotites and olivine pyroxenites with net-textured sulfides and blebby sulphides are a primary exploration target and are usually found in dynamic magmatic conduits. Their presence is an important vector indicating proximity of mineralised lenses and magmatic massive sulphides. This summer's campaign will help Cupani select targets for the drilling in August. We will use all available data, both geological and geophysical to plan the next drill holes.

NB : Cu Equivalent = (Cu%+Ni%*1.4845+Pt g/t*0.4948+Pd g/t*0.3802)*0.8 Prices May 1: Cu (CAD 8.05$), Ni (CAD 11.95$), Pt (CAD 2731.36$) Pd (CAD 1098.85$) *Results previously disclosed. ** Cu equivalent will change depending on relative metal prices and assumed metal recoveries. Cupani uses 80% recovery for conservatism.

Analytical procedures and QAQC

All samples were sent to ALS Global in Val d'Or for preparation, crushing and final analysis at their Vancouver Lab.

A total of 803 samples, including 9.9% QAQC samples, were analyzed with the following procedures: PGM-ICP23 for platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd) and gold (Au) consisting of fire assay with ICP-AES finish and the multielement package ME-ICP61a that includes 33elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn). This method consists of a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Overlimit values of copper (>10,000 ppm) and sulfur (>10%) are automatically reanalyzed by the OG62 method with four acid digestion.



All core in this news release is BQ sized core. Cupani's procedures require drill core be re-fitted and measured. It includes photograph (wet & dry), magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, and recovery estimates. Core is logged for lithology, mineralogy, and structural features, and sample intervals are delineated and tagged.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this Press Release was verified by Jacquelin Gauthier P. Geo, Cupani's VP of exploration. He is acting as the Company's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and on OTCQB under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Cupani's 100% owned Blue Lake copper nickel PGE project in Quebec covers 682 square kilometres of exploration claims (260 square miles). During the 1980s certain sections of Blue Lake project were explored by La Fosse Platinum. They drilled hundreds of exploration holes, excavated a 350 metre (1000 foot) Adit, conducted geochemical, geophysical and geologic surveys and metallurgy testing. The surface projection of discovered mineralization as well as historical drill locations are shown and comprise an area less than 10 square kilometers.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may also be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the exploration opportunity related to the Blue Lake property, among others. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including variations in geology, drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, and other factors affecting the development and exploitation of a mineral property. Because of these risks and uncertainties and because of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization occurring at deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected in the future.

SOURCE Cupani Metals Corp.

FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT CEO BRIAN BOSSE, [email protected], 416 844 5712