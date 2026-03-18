TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Cupani Metals Corporation ("Cupani" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB: CUPIF) is pleased to announce the winter 2026 drill program has begun.

Cupani's 2026 winter drill program ranges from 15 to 25 holes for a total of between 3000 and 4000 meters. The program is designed to test the interpreted extension of the Blue lake mineralisation to the South-East along the High-Potential Corridor (click: 27 February 2026 press release for description).

DRILLING COMMENCES AT BLUE LAKE (CNW Group/Cupani Metals Corp.)

Drill locations were chosen based on confluence of surface geology that includes the presence of mineralised ultramafics and geophysics including aeromagnetic anomalies, electromagnetic responses and gravity anomalies. The proposed depth for each drill hole is planned as sufficient to reach the ultramafic / sediment contact. Cupani may choose to keep the drill rig onsite beyond April for use later in 2026.

Cupani's 100% owned Blue Lake copper nickel PGE project in Quebec covers 682 square kilometres of exploration claims. During the 1980s certain sections of Blue Lake project were explored by La Fosse Platinum. They drilled hundreds of exploration holes, excavated a 350 metre (1000 foot) adit, conducted geochemical, geophysical and geologic surveys and metallurgy testing. The surface projection of discovered mineralization as well as historical drill locations are shown and comprise an area less than 10 square kilometers (figure 1).

The above figure's copper equivalence estimates were made using CAD for the copper equivalent calculation with metal prices as of September 8th, 2025 of $6.20/lb Cu, $9.52/lb Ni, $1921.60/oz Pt, $1566.82/oz Pd. Equation used: Copper Equivalent = Cu (%) + (Ni (%) x 1.54) + (Pt (g/t) x 0.45) + (Pd (g/t) x 0.37). There is a reasonable assumption that recoveries will be 80% or more for all commodities, consistent with comparable peers, and all Cu equivalent numbers were multiplied by this factor. A search for metal recoveries was conducted for the main Ni-Cu deposits and recoveries are usually higher than 80% for Ni and Cu. Only copper equivalence values calculated above 0.4% are shown on the figure.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this Press Release was verified by Jacquelin Gauthier P.geo, Cupani's VP of exploration. He is acting as the Company's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA" and on OTCQB under the symbol "CUPIF". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may also be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation, statements with respect to the exploration opportunity related to the Blue Lake property, among others. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as of the date hereof.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including variations in geology, drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, and other factors affecting the development and exploitation of a mineral property. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cupani Metals Corp.

Brian Bosse, Director and Chief Executive Officer, CUPANI Metals Corp., [email protected], +14168445712