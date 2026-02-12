DRILLING CAMPAIGN BEGINS MOBILIZATION

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - CUPANI METALS CORP. ("CUPANI" or the "Company") (CSE: CUPA) (OTCQB:CUPIF) announces its winter drilling campaign has begun mobilization.

Mobilization of machinery and supplies for Cupani's winter exploration drilling campaign has begun. The campaign seeks mineralization of copper, nickel and platinum group elements. The first loads of heavy equipment left Sept-Îles for Schefferville by train earlier this week. Provisions of fuel and food have already reached Schefferville.

Helicopter services for the campaign have been contracted from Innukoptères Inc. whose main shareholder is the Innu Council of Ekuanitshit. Innukoptères Inc. is an entirely Aboriginal company that began operations in 2010 and whose mission is to provide its customers with safe and high-quality helicopter transportation services. Innukoptères Inc. will supply a Eurocopter AS350 B3 helicopter from Sept-Îles.

The exploration drilling contract has been awarded to Vital Drilling Services. Vital Drilling Services drilled at Blue Lake in 2015 and therefore is familiar with the logistics, lithology and mineralization of the region. Drilling is expected to occur near the historical mineralization of copper nickel and platinum group elements. Drilling will be from surface. It is expected that drilling depths will average 200 metres [656 feet] and expected that circa 15 holes will be drilled into various targets chosen based on recent geological interpretations from geophysics, surface samples and detailed mapping.

Contractors, staff, drillers and geologists will be accommodated at Cupani's exploration campsite on the shore of Retty Lake. The site is permitted from the Quebec government under conditions that include environmental stewardship. Permits for exploration drilling are in place. Retty Lake camp and the exploration site are both circa 65 kilometres [40 miles] from the town of Schefferville which hosts and airport, railway, hotels and other infrastructures.

About CUPANI

CUPANI Metals Corp. provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CUPA". To learn more about the Company please visit http://www.CUPANImetals.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing to the Company on acceptable terms, gross proceeds are used in accordance with the Tax Act, general economic factors, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

