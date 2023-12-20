DRI Healthcare Trust Declares Special Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (the "Trust"), today announced that, its Board of Trustees has declared a special cash distribution in the amount of US$0.2662 per trust unit. The special cash distribution will be made payable to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023, and paid to such unitholders on January 19, 2024. This special cash distribution is in addition to the quarterly cash distribution declared on November 13, 2023 of US$0.075 per trust unit.

In accordance with the requirement for the Trust to distribute all of its taxable income for the year, the Board of Trustees has also declared a special unit distribution of US$0.7640 per unit, payable to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023. Immediately after the issuance of such units in satisfaction of the special unit distribution effective December 31, 2023, the number of outstanding units of the Trust will be consolidated such that the total number of units outstanding will not change, and each unitholder will hold the same number of units following such distribution as were held immediately prior. Each unitholder of record on December 31, 2023, will be entitled to add the amount of the special unit distribution to their adjusted cost base of units of the Trust as at December 31, 2023.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI Capital"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since our founding in 1989, DRI Capital has deployed more than US$2.5 billion, acquiring more than 70 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Spinraza, Stelara, Zejula and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

