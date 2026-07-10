DRI Healthcare Announces Exercise of Put Option on EKTERLY®

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) ((TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") today announced that it has exercised its contractual put option (the "Put Option") with respect to DRI Healthcare's royalty participation right in EKTERLY® (sebetralstat) for a total net repurchase price of approximately US$178 million ("Put Price").

The Put Option has been exercised in connection with the completion of Chiesi Group's acquisition of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on June 11, 2026. Subject to the terms of the royalty agreement, DRI Healthcare expects to receive payment no later than mid-August.

"We are pleased with the outcome of DRI Healthcare's first pre-approval transaction. Exercising our put option at this juncture allows us to crystallise an attractive return for our unitholders. The proceeds represent a strong outcome for DRI Healthcare and reflect the quality of our underwriting" said Ali Hedayat, Chief Executive Officer of DRI Healthcare.

"We congratulate Chiesi Group and KalVista on a transformative transaction. We look forward to redeploying these proceeds into the biopharmaceutical industry in a manner that generates long-term value for our unitholders" added Navin Jacob, Chief Investment Officer of DRI Healthcare.

About DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 50-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation including statements regarding the timing of and receipt of the Put Price, the expected use of proceeds, and DRI Healthcare's future investment activities. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "close to", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond DRI Healthcare's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties are disclosed in DRI Healthcare's most recent annual information form and under "Risk Factors" in DRI Healthcare's Management's Discussion and Analysis. You should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, the actual results, performance or achievements of DRI Healthcare could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. DRI Healthcare does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in DRI Healthcare's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at DRI Healthcare's website at drihealthcare.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Zhang

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust