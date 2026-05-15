DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 15, 2026. All of the nominees for election as trustees of DRI Healthcare referred to in its management information circular dated April 13, 2026 were elected to serve as trustees for the ensuing year, Deloitte LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of DRI Healthcare, and unitholders approved DRI Healthcare's Carried Interest Plan and the First Amendment to DRI Healthcare's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

Election of Trustees

Voting results for the election of each trustee were as follows:

Trustee Votes "for" as a percentage

of votes cast for or withheld

for the trustee Votes "withheld" as a

percentage of votes cast for

or withheld for the trustee Gary Collins 94.19 % 5.81 % Ali Hedayat 99.42 % 0.58 % Annalisa King 98.94 % 1.06 % Kevin Layden 99.46 % 0.54 % Athana Mentzelopoulos 99.67 % 0.33 % Paul Mussenden 99.65 % 0.35 % Poonam Puri 99.64 % 0.36 % Tamara Vrooman 99.65 % 0.35 %

Re-appointment of Auditor

Unitholders also voted in favor of re-appointing Deloitte LLP as the auditor of DRI Healthcare and authorizing the board of trustees to fix their remuneration, with 99.85% of votes cast in favor.

Carried Interest Plan

Unitholders approved DRI Healthcare's "Carried Interest Plan", with 91.87% of votes cast in favor.

First Amendment to Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Unitholders approved the First Amendment to DRI Healthcare's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of units reserved for issuance thereunder by a further 1,000,000 Units, with 71.71% of votes cast in favor.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 50-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Zhang

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust