DRI Healthcare Comments on Viridian's FDA Approval and Launch of Lumvoa™ (veligrotug-vvze)

- First approved treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED) with labeling that includes data for both active and chronic TED -

- DRI Healthcare is entitled to a tiered royalty on annual U.S. net sales of Viridian's TED franchise -

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI Healthcare") today commented on Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.'s ("Viridian") recently announced approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of Lumvoa™ (veligrotug-vvze) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease ("TED"). TED is an autoimmune inflammatory disorder of the orbit (eye socket) that affects numerous patients in the U.S. and can cause debilitating and disfiguring eye symptoms (e.g., inflammation, proptosis, and double-vision) with severe disease leading to vision loss.

DRI Healthcare is entitled to receive a tiered royalty on annual U.S. net sales of Viridian's TED franchise. In connection with the FDA approval of Lumvoa™ (veligrotug-vvze), DRI Healthcare will make a milestone payment of US$75 million to Viridian pursuant to the terms of its existing royalty agreement with Viridian.

"We are pleased to see Viridian achieve FDA approval and launch Lumvoa™ (veligrotug-vvze) in the United States," said Ali Hedayat, Chief Executive Officer of DRI Healthcare. "This milestone reinforces DRI Healthcare's strategy of allocating capital to differentiated therapies with meaningful clinical value, while seeking to generate attractive returns for our unitholders."

"Congratulations to the Viridian team on the approval of Lumvoa™ (veligrotug-vvze) which is poised to provide patients with TED a new treatment option with greater convenience. We look forward to seeing the continued progression of Viridian's second-generation TED product candidate, elegrobart. This product, if approved, could provide even greater convenience as the first true subcutaneous auto-injector for TED" said Navin Jacob, Chief Investment Officer of DRI Healthcare.

About DRI Healthcare

DRI Healthcare is a pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization. Since our founding in 1989, we have deployed more than $3.0 billion, acquiring more than 75 royalties on 50-plus drugs, including Ekterly, Eylea, Keytruda, Orserdu, Remicade, Spinraza, Stelara, Vonjo and Zytiga. DRI Healthcare's units are listed and trade on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation including statements regarding Viridian's U.S. launch of Lumvoa, the advancement, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of elegrobart, and the anticipated royalty income and anticipated sales of the products underlying such royalties. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "aim", "plan", "believe", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "foresee", "close to", "target" or negative versions thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a few risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond DRI Healthcare's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties are disclosed in DRI Healthcare's most recent annual information form and under "Risk Factors" in DRI Healthcare's Management's Discussion and Analysis. You should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, the actual results, performance or achievements of DRI Healthcare could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information in this news release speaks as of the date of this news release. DRI Healthcare does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in DRI Healthcare's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available at DRI Healthcare's website at drihealthcare.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:



Bill Zhang

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE DRI Healthcare Trust