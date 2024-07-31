Drew Orsinger Joins Fidelis Security as Chief Technology Officer

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fidelis Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Orsinger as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Drew brings over 25 years of experience in the security field, with a distinguished career spanning both government and private sectors. Drew previously served as Chief Security Officer (CSO) for SpaceX, Honeywell, and CME Group, where he played critical roles in enhancing their cyber and physical security postures.

Before joining the private sector, Drew spent 16 years in leadership roles for the U.S. Government. He was the Risk and Resilience Section Chief at Argonne National Laboratory, providing security analysis on infrastructure protection, threat analyses, and cybersecurity warfare. As a Protective Security Advisor for the Department of Homeland Security in Chicago, he conducted vulnerability assessments on critical infrastructure, most notably SCADA systems, and served as a security liaison to the Illinois Homeland Security Advisor, City of Chicago, Emergency Management Directors, and the First Responder community.

Drew also led interagency security operations at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C. Drew's career began in the Coast Guard, where he served for 9 years in various roles in operations, intelligence, and policy. He also served as the liaison to the FBI's Strategic Information Operations Center following the 9/11 attacks while serving as a White House Social Aide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drew to our leadership team," said Marty DeConcilis, CEO of Fidelis. "His extensive experience and track record will be invaluable as we continue to advance our security mission of protecting critical data and networks for our clients." Drew will oversee the development and implementation of advanced cybersecurity strategies, where his expertise in provenance tracing for AI outputs will be instrumental in improving Fidelis' existing product lines.

"Fidelis is the cybersecurity industry's best-kept secret, and both the government and private industry need proven security solutions now more than ever," said Drew. "As we've seen in recent news, malicious actors aren't the only threats organizations face. Our Halo product, which competes with Wiz, exemplifies our commitment to industry leadership. Google's interest in acquiring Wiz for $23 billion underscores an expanding market need"

About Fidelis Security, LLC: Fidelis Security, LLC is a trusted leader in advanced threat detection and response solutions for enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Fidelis delivers proactive cyber defense solutions that detect post-breach attacks over 9X faster, protecting some of the most critical data on earth.

For more information, visit https://fidelissecurity.com/

