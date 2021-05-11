Dress for Success Canada Foundation Appoints First CEO

Following Record Year As Economic First Responders for Women

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Dress for Success Canada Foundation is thrilled to announce the appointment of Catherine Curtis - an experienced leader, of 28 years, in charitable and social services - as their new CEO, effective April 6, 2021.

Dress for Success is a global women's organization focused exclusively on pre-employment and job retention support for marginalized and low-income women. Dress for Success Canada Foundation serves more than 60 communities across Canada, providing pre employment, job-retention and mentorship services through a hub-and-spoke model connecting thirteen local affiliates that leverage referral relationships with over 500 social and employment agencies.

In Catherine's own words, "I am a passionate advocate of moving women forward from a position of surviving to thriving. As a values-driven leader, I ground my work in authenticity, integrity, transparency, and accountability and look forward to expanding the scope and impact of Dress for Success in Canada so that all women - particularly in the midst of an unprecedented she-cession - are able to find good work to support themselves and their families."

Ms. Curtis' appointment comes on the heels of the most demanding year for the foundation and their efforts to maintain and enhance their services nationwide. "We saw our local affiliates overcome unprecedented challenges to continue to provide safe and accessible pre-employment services to marginalized and unemployed women. In the midst of a crisis our local affiliates expanded their programs - to include assistance in navigating new government services, digital learning, and wrap around community services for women and families in need" say Dress for Success Canada Foundation Chair, and Dress for Success Worldwide CEO, Joi Gordon.

Ms. Curtis' appointment was generously supported by LHH Knightsbridge, out of Toronto, who had this to say about the partnership, "As active contributors to Dress for Success, we were eager to support their search for an individual to complement their team and lead Dress for Success Canada Foundation to new levels of engagement and positive impact in communities across Canada".

"Ms. Curtis' appointment will continue to see the Canada Foundation go from strength to strength and sustain, expand, and deepen the impact of women's full and equitable participation in the Canadian economy." Gordon concluded.

To learn more about Dress for Success Canada Foundation or to donate to their work assisting women across Canada to gain financial independence, visit https://dressforsuccesscanadafoundation.org

