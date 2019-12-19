Dreaming of a White (Spot) Christmas: Two Greater Vancouver White Spot Locations Host 18th Annual Charitable Lunch Services on Christmas Day

The employee-led initiative sees staff and management from both locations donate all net proceeds including wages and tips earned on the day to Variety – The Children's Charity (Kingsway) and The Richmond Hospital Foundation (Richmond Centre). Since its inception in 2001, the initiative has generated more than $242,370 for both causes, with both locations raising a combined total of $20,373.57 in 2018.

The Christmas Day menus vary by location, but offer such White Spot favourites as The Legendary Burger, The Spot's Fish & Chips, Traditional Roast Turkey Dinner and Nat's Beef Dip, while the Richmond Centre location will also feature a variety of brunch specials such as Classic Benedicts, Shrimp Florentine and Cheesesteak Hash.

"The holiday season is all about giving, and we're so proud to continue supporting two very worthy causes in our community with this special initiative," says White Spot President Warren Erhart. "Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our front- and back-of-house staff members who donate their time each year, and to all of our guests who join in the fun and festivities on Christmas Day."

For the latest news about White Spot, register to receive Spot Club emails at whitespot.ca, become a fan of /whitespot on Facebook or follow @White_Spot on Twitter, @whitespot_restaurants on Instagram and /whitespotrestaurants on YouTube.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT RESTAURANTS | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada's longest-running restaurant chain, celebrating its 92nd year. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada's first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 92-year-young chain now sees more than 17 million guests annually at 132 White Spot and Triple O's locations throughout B.C., Alberta and Asia. Bailey's original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Limited is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies. | whitespot.ca

Twitter: @White_Spot | Facebook: /whitespot | Instagram: @whitespot_restaurants

PARTICIPATING WHITE SPOT CHRISTMAS DAY LUNCH SERVICE LOCATIONS:

Richmond Centre: 1902 – 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B7 | 604-278-3911

Click to view the full Richmond Centre menu

Kingsway (at Knight Street): 1476 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC V5N 2R5 | 604-874-2825

Click to view the full Kingsway menu

PHOTOS

For a selection of high-resolution photos from White Spot Restaurants, click on the images above or below or download via Dropbox.

SOURCE White Spot Restaurants

For further information: Media Contacts: White Spot Restaurants, Cathy Tostenson, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing | 604-512-4393 | [email protected]; SMC Communications Inc. for White Spot Restaurants, Kate Blyth, Account Manager, SMC Communications | 604-220-5307 | [email protected]