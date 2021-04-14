Dreame Technology Awarded as the Fastest Growing Brand by AliExpress

Since joining AliExpress in 2018, Dreame Technology has expanded its worldwide market rapidly, covering key countries such as the US, France, Poland, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Holland, Korea and Japan. Starting from 2020, sales volume of Dreame cordless stick vacuum has achieved the TOP 1 in AliExpress French market and successfully become one of the best new brands in Europe. When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global economy in 2020, Dreame still performed well among AliExpress global market with more than $14 million of sales value, 4 times higher than the previous year. During the 2020 AliExpress Black Friday, Dreame official store ranked the highest sales value within the home cleaning appliance category.

Dreame Technology always attaches great importance on product innovation and user experience. Through in-depth market research and analysis, Dreame's R&D team realizes that robot vacuum users have strong demand for advanced obstacle avoidance. Under such circumstance, Dreame Technology is going to launch its new product Dreame Bot L10 Pro robot vacuum and mop to provide smart home cleaning solutions on AliExpress platform in May.

The innovative HIGH PRECISION 3D obstacle avoidance system adopted by Dreame Bot L10 Pro can scan the surroundings in real time, help the machine recognize and avoid obstacles quickly and accurately. The dual-laser LiDAR technology and the new SLAM (Simultaneous localization and mapping) algorithm enables L10 Pro to reconstruct 3D mapping and optimize the cleaning route and avoid bumping.

"We're honored to receive the Fastest Growing Brand Award by AliExpress. It motivates us to make breakthroughs and put users on top of our mind. Dreame Technology aims to develop the world-class products in smart home cleaning appliances," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology.

Both empowered with groundbreaking 150K RPM high-speed motors to ensure powerful and deep cleaning, Dreame cordless stick vacuum T30 and V12 can generate up to 185AW and 190AW suction power separately. This unparalleled power means Dreame cordless stick vacuum T30 and V12 can remove deep-seated dust and debris more thoroughly than any other cleaners in the market.

Dreame Technology is expected to introduce Dreame Bot L10 Pro, Dreame cordless vacuum cleaner V12 and T30 on Amazon and AliExpress in May and June this year.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower life through technology.

