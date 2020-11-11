Dreame Begins Rollout of Next Generation Robot Vacuum Cleaner D9 with High Performance and a Competitive Price

"We believe that technology can empower the world and innovation can drive us to a better future and we are privileged to lead in high-speed digital motors and multi-cone cyclone separation technology," said Roc Woo, Co-Founder of Dreame. "Dreame D9 is one of the best examples that can illustrate our mission of promoting the benefits of scientific progress in technological consumer products."

Featured with its latest Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system, powered by Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) intelligent algorithm, the robot is able to map the cleaning area, locate itself with high accuracy and plan the cleaning route. Equipped with 13 sensors, it can effectively detect and avoid bumping into obstacles. Furthermore, it connects to a mobile application that allows users to set and manage route planning.

At 3000 Pa ultra-strong suction, the D9 is able to lift and remove embedded dirt with ease, ensuring excellent cleaning performance. For those who have a carpet at home, the robot can detect the surface of the carpet and boost its power automatically to ensure the most effective cleaning.

Equipped with a powerful built-in 5200mAh large-capacity battery powered by a smart Battery Managing System (BMS), the robot can provide up to 150 minutes of run-time and can clean up to 250 square meters with one full charge. The robot also comes with Alexa voice command support via a mobile app, which enables hands-free cleaning with a voice command. Additionally, a humanized Sweep-and-Mop 2-in-1 design also relieves people from daily household chores.

Through optimizing designs and material selection, the robot comes with a level of silence as low as 65 dB(A) at full power, a volume of sound that is similar to conversations in a restaurant.

The D9 is released on Amazon with a regular price of $349.99. However, consumers can get a better deal with a price of $279.99 from Nov 12 to Nov 18.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative brand with the vision to enhance global users' quality of life, focuses on high-performance cleaning appliances by leveraging astrodynamics technologies.

