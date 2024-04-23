DREAM RIDGE HOMES WINS BUILDER OF THE YEAR

CALGARY, AB, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second time in four years, Dream Ridge Homes has won top honours at the BILD Calgary Region Awards, which annually recognizes the best in Calgary's building industry.

"To have had four of our homes nominated for separate awards this year was a new record for us, then to win Best New Home and Builder of the Year (again!)— we just couldn't believe it; I still can't," says Mark Obodzinski, President of Dream Ridge Homes.

Whittled down from a pool of 700 entries adjudicated by over 100 judges, there were 257 finalists selected across 11 award categories with six prestigious BILDCR Grand Awards reserved for top performers -- of which Dream Ridge Homes was a winner.

"A huge congratulations to our Single-Family Small Volume Builder of the Year winner, Dream Ridge Homes," says Brian Hahn, CEO, BILD Calgary Region. "They consistently bring innovative design to life, producing exquisite homes that push our industry forward."

WINNER 2023 Grand Award Winner Builder of the Year

Category: Single-Family Small Volume Builder

WINNER Best New Home, Parisian 28

Architectural design: McDowell & Associates

Interior design: Inhouse Design

View Project Images

2nd Place & Finalist, Best New Home, West Hillhurst

Architectural design: Santha Design

Interior design: HellaDesign

View Project Images

2nd Place & Finalist, Briar Hill Bungalow

Architectural design: PhaseOne

Interior design: Martine Ast

View Project Images

4th Place & Finalist, Best New Home, Mission Classic

Architectural design: Lighthouse Studios

Interior Design: In House Design

View Project Images

"Each year we strive to elevate the quality, efficiency, functionality, and design excellence for every home we build. We have our own families, our designers, contractors, and vendors behind us every step of the way. It takes a mighty team; we all work tirelessly to dazzle our clients, so we proudly share this recognition with them."

Dream Ridge Homes are sharing their good fortune with Habitat for Humanity to support other families access to home ownership.

ABOUT DREAM RIDGE HOMES

Dream Ridge Homes is a fourth-generation custom home builder crafting small-volume, luxury, single-family inner-city homes in Calgary, Alberta. Eighty-eight years combined sweat equity, 127 homes completed, and over 520,000 square feet developed since 2003. https://www.dreamridgehomes.com/our-news

ABOUT BILD CALGARY REGION

Visit: https://bildcr.com/

SOURCE Dream Ridge Homes

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Clare Brazier-McWilliams, CM Creative Group, Email: [email protected]