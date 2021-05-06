Dream Ridge Homes Wins Builder of the Year

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Dream Ridge Homes has been named 2020 Builder of the Year (Small Volume Single Family) by BILD Calgary Region Awards, which annually honours the best in Calgary's building industry.

"To also win two Best New Home awards over the past week, it's safe to say that our industry and 2020 was immeasurably good to us," says Mark Obodzinski, President of Dream Ridge Homes.

"Dream Ridge Homes worked very hard to come out ahead this past year, and for that your entire team should be proud," says Brian Hahn, CEO, BILD Calgary Region. "2020 was a year like no other for us all. Our industry pivoted quickly, introducing innovations and protocols to safely facilitate home sales, renovations and business operations. Dream Ridge, like all BILD members, continued to innovate and create beautiful spaces, making homes more enjoyable for families spending more time in them."

2020 BEST NEW HOME WINNER Contemporary West Coast Home in Mount Royal

Architectural design by Dean Thomas Design Group

2020 BEST NEW HOME WINNER Modern Brownstone in Marda Loop

Architectural design by McDowell & Associates. Interior design by Martine Ast.

2020 BEST NEW HOME FINALIST Urban Farmhouse in St. Andrew's Heights

Architectural design by McDowell & Associates. Interior design by InHouse Design Group.

"Without the support of our families, the faith of our clients, and the unrivalled talent of our design and construction teams, the past 17 years —and these honours— would be empty." says Obodzinski.

In lieu of a traditional celebration inspired by the realities of a global pandemic, Dream Ridge is sharing their good fortune with Habitat for Humanity to support other families access home ownership.

ABOUT DREAM RIDGE HOMES

Dream Ridge Homes is a fourth-generation custom home builder crafting small volume, luxury, single-family inner-city homes in Calgary, Alberta. Sixty-nine years combined sweat equity, 127 homes completed, over 520,000 square feet developed since 2004. https://www.dreamridgehomes.com/our-news

ABOUT BILD CALGARY REGION

Visit: https://bildcr.com/

