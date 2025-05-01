Dream Payments Launches Interac e-Transfer® Payouts Across Canada

Dream Payments now enables real-time money movement through the Interac e-Transfer for Business service—seamlessly powering payouts for participating banks, insurers, and SaaS platforms nationwide.

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Dream Payments has announced the launch of Interac e-Transfer payouts across its embedded payments platform, DreamPay -- enabling real-time disbursements for participating banks, insurers, enterprises, and SaaS platforms across Canada.

Dream's Interac e-Transfer payouts (CNW Group/Dream Payments)

This launch will allow organizations to instantly deliver funds to individuals or businesses using only an email address or mobile phone number, without the need to collect sensitive banking information. The DreamPay platform now supports Interac e-Transfer transactions alongside EFT, virtual cards, and cheques, and integrates directly into existing treasury, ERP, and claims systems — with no infrastructure changes required.

"Dream's clients and partners — whether they're banks, insurers, or SaaS platforms — want speed, security, and simplicity. That's exactly what we've delivered through the Interac e-Transfer service," said Anant Tailor, Chief Product Officer, Dream Payments. "With Interac e-Transfer, we've unlocked and democratized access to real-time money movement in Canada. Whether through our modern Payout API or our no-code DreamPay Payout Portal, we've made it easy for businesses to embed instant payouts into their operations — no disruption, no delays. It's a dramatically better experience for payees, whether it's a claimant anxiously waiting for a payment or a supplier looking to get paid faster."

"Interac e-Transfer is deeply embedded in the way Canadians move money," said Glenn Wolff, Group Head and Chief Client Officer, Interac Corp. "We're proud to see our capabilities expanding into high-impact use cases like insurance, where speed and trust matter most. Dream's platform is helping more organizations meet customer expectations by embedding Interac directly into their digital journeys."

The launch of Interac e-Transfer by Dream Payments coincides with Dream's participation in the 2025 Payments Canada Summit, where the company will appear on stage and host executive briefings with financial institutions, insurers, and platforms.

To connect with Dream at the summit or before, please email: [email protected]

Quotes for Interac e-Transfer by Dream Payments

Zurich Insurance Company Ltd, Canadian Branch (Zurich Canada): Zurich Canada is one of the first Canadian insurers to activate Interac e-Transfer for Business for claims payouts using the DreamPay platform.

Björn Bierfreund, Chief Financial Officer, Zurich Canada says: "Providing customers with more ways to receive their payments is essential to creating a smoother claims process. By offering trusted and convenient payment options, we can ensure funds are delivered quickly and securely. This approach allows for a fast, effortless experience, making it easier for customers to get back on track after a claim."

About Dream Payments

Dream Payments is a leading API and Embedded Payments Platform, trusted by two of North America's top 10 financial institutions, leading insurance carriers, and software platforms like Guidewire and Insurity. Dream's platform provides end-to-end payments infrastructure—including APIs, payment orchestration, KYC, and AML compliance—designed to power seamless pay-in and pay-out digital payment services. Whether streamlining claims payments or enabling embedded payment services to drive new revenue, Dream empowers organizations to build the future of payments in today's digital-first economy. For more information, visit www.dreampayments.com.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

For more information and to learn about Interac e-Transfer for Business visit www.interac.ca/interacetransferforbusiness

SOURCE Dream Payments