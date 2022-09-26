Dream Industrial REIT Opens the Market

TORONTO , Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust ("Dream Industrial REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: DIR.UN) and his team joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the company's ten year anniversary on TSX and to open the market.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

