Dream BIG & Audition

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - On October 12, 2022, as part of our annual search for new and exciting talent, Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Professional Division (RWB School) will embark on an in-person 15-city tour across Canada and in the United States. Virtual auditions will also be offered. Every student with a "dream big" passion to dance or teach professionally is encouraged to attend.

The RWB School is reaching out across the globe to discover dancers to join one of our three world-class and full-time Professional Division Programs:

Ballet Academic Program for grade 6 and up, is a full-time, seven-level program for young artists.

for grade 6 and up, is a full-time, seven-level program for young artists. Anna McCowan-Johnson Aspirant Program is a full-time, two-year, post-secondary training program for advanced-level classical ballet dancers who are making the transition from student to professional artist.

is a full-time, two-year, post-secondary training program for advanced-level classical ballet dancers who are making the transition from student to professional artist. Teacher Training Program is a full-time, three-year, intensive post-secondary program that provides aspiring dance teachers with the skills and knowledge required for a career in dance education in both recreational and professional environments.

Elizabeth Lamont, Principal artist with the RWB Company that is currently on tour in western Canada, shares her thoughts about the RWB School: "The RWB school was my home away from home for four years. It is a place that teaches technique and also recognizes and encourages a dancer's unique spark, creativity, and passion."

Following the audition process, students recognized as having potential for professional training are invited to attend Summer Session in July 2023 in Winnipeg. After this intensive session, students who are a fit for one of the RWB School's professional programs will be accepted into Regular Session, which runs from September 2023 to June 2024.

All students attending the RWB School Summer and Regular Session will experience the beautiful, state-of-the-art new student living centre that opened in January 2022. This five-level contemporary building connects to the RWB studios through an enclosed and secure passageway.

It includes dance and fitness studios, classrooms, recreation and relaxation spaces, an outdoor greenspace, an expanded food service program, and more – all in the spirit of balancing professional training with quality of life and student comfort. Check out https://www.rwb.org/school/professional-division/boarding-facilities/ for more details.

According to RWB School Director Stéphane Léonard: "Today's best practices for child safety and child development were the driving forces in the design exercise of the student living centre, which I know will reassure families making the sometimes-difficult decision to send their children away from home. It is a spectacular place where young people from around the world will develop their artistry and their characters, cultivate lifetime friendships and experience the proximity to the RWB Company."

Cameron Fraser-Monroe, Artist in Residence, Ballet Kelowna shares his perspectives about the RWB School: "My time at the RWB gave me the technical knowledge to succeed as a ballet and contemporary dancer, and the creative freedom to shape the career I wanted as a choreographer. I am forever grateful to the teachers and mentors I found in the School."

The attached schedule outlines the dates for in-person and virtual auditions, as we continue to offer the convenience of auditioning from anywhere across the country and around the globe. For more information and to register for auditions, please visit https://www.rwb.org/school/professional-division/audition/locations-schedules-and-registration/ , e-mail: [email protected], or call: 1.204.957.3467.

Students who are unable to attend in-person or virtual auditions may send in a video application as soon as possible through the world's largest arts network Acceptd, with a deadline date of May 1, 2023. Visit getacceptd.com/rwbschool to review requirements and submit video audition materials.

The RWB School Professional Division Audition tour has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada and the Manitoba Arts Council. The RWB School gratefully acknowledges the support of our 2022-23 Auditions Presenting Sponsor IG Wealth Management, which also provides scholarships for one student from every province to attend Summer Session each year.

About Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Professional Division & Auditions

The RWB School Professional Division is well-known across the country and around the world for delivering innovative dance education. Our new state-of-the-art campus, located in the heart of historic downtown Winnipeg, is home to between 90 and 110 students enrolled annually in our full-time programs. We provide classical ballet training based on the Russian system, supported with a full program of study in complementary dance forms and health, wellness, and life skills. We also partner with two private schools in Winnipeg to provide a parallel academic curriculum.

Our approach produces artists who have the flexibility to perform and teach a wide variety of dance styles and can enjoy long and fulfilling careers; it also produces responsible young adults who are well-rounded and creative, and who possess strong work ethics and leadership skills. The connection to the RWB Company and exposure to the Company's artistic staff are among the RWB School's many competitive advantages. Alumni have gone on to exciting careers in all facets of the dance industry around the world and currently make up 81% of the RWB Company and over half of the RWB School's artistic faculty.

Auditions consist of barre work, centre work, travelling enchaînements, and stretching; they accommodate both French and English language participants and are interactive, giving students the feel for regular classes. Question-and-answer sessions are also held for students and parents to ensure the audition and acceptance processes are interactive, informative, and clear.

www.rwb.org



French translation link:

News Release - Dream BIG Audition - French.pdf

2022-23 AUDITION TOUR SCHEDULE

All times are displayed in local time zones. Check out the link for more details:

https://www.rwb.org/school/professional-division/audition/locations-schedules-and-registration/

SASKATOON - WED, OCT 12, 2022

Dance Saskatchewan

309 Fairmont Drive

Saskatoon, SK S7M 5G7

EDMONTON - THURS, OCT 13, 2022

SGSDance

4638-99 Street

Edmonton, AB T6E 5H5

CALGARY, FRI, OCT 14, 2022

DJD (Decidedly Jazz Danceworks)

111 12 Ave SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0Z9

VANCOUVER - SUN, OCT 16, 2022

Pacific Dance Arts

3626 East 4th Avenue

Vancouver, BC V5M 1M3

NANAIMO - MON, OCT 17, 2022

Harbour Dance Studios, Inc.

139 Bastion Street

Nanaimo, BC V9R 3A2

KELOWNA - TUES, OCT 18, 2022

Canadian School of Ballet

2303 Leckie Road

Kelowna, BC V1X 6Y5

HALIFAX - THURS, NOV 3, 2022

Halifax Dance

1505 Barrington Street

Halifax, NS B3J 3K5

FREDERICTON - FRI, NOV 4, 2022

Dance Fredericton

20 York Street

Fredericton, NB E3B 5GS

JAPAN - FRI, NOV 4, 2022

VIRTUAL AUDITION

OTTAWA - SUN, NOV 6, 2022

The National Arts Centre

1 Elgin Street

Ottawa, ON K1P 5W1

TORONTO/OAKVILLE - MON, NOV 7, 2022

BALLETOMANE

379 Davis Road

Oakville, ON L6J 2X2

MONTRÉAL, QC - SUN, JAN 15, 2023

Collège Sainte-Anne

1250, boulevard St-Joseph

Lachine, QC H8S 2M8

LONDON, ON - MON, JAN 16, 2023

Dance Steps

275 Colbourne Street

London, ON N6B 2S7

WINNIPEG - FRI, JAN 20, 2023

Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB)

380 Graham Avenue

Winnipeg, MB R3C 4K2

MINNEAPOLIS - SUN, JAN 22, 2023

Minnesota Dance Theatre & School

528 Hennepin Ave, 6th floor

Minneapolis, MN 55403

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - MON, JAN 23 (Master Classes) & TUES, JAN 24, 2023 (Auditions)

Walton Arts Center

495 W. Dickson Street

Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701

FRI, JAN 27, 2023 VIRTUAL AUDITION

All programs

FRI, FEB 24, 2023 VIRTUAL AUDITION

All programs

SUN, MAR 5, 2023 TEACHER TRAINING PROGRAM Virtual AUDITION

The RWB School is also accepting video auditions through the world's largest arts network Acceptd. Visit getacceptd.com/rwbschool to review requirements and submit video audition materials by May 1, 2023.

