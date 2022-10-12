Data reveals key factors for employers to consider when looking to retain and sustain the wellbeing of their employees.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - A new survey by ADP Canada, conducted with Maru Public Opinion, reveals that while many working Canadians report feeling engaged and satisfied in the workplace, they also have trouble setting boundaries between work and personal life.

Job satisfaction masking employee burnout

The survey indicates that job satisfaction in the workplace continues to remain relatively high, with seven-in-ten (67%) of Canadian workers responding that they feel satisfied in the workplace.

While this is positive news for employers, the survey finds areas of concern that employers should not dismiss when it comes to boundaries and work-life balance. According to the survey, over a third (34%) of respondent's report feeling that they are not able to set boundaries at work when it comes to preserving their work-life balance. As a result, 32 per cent of respondent's report feeling tired or overworked at work, posing concerns on a correlation between boundaries and burnout.

This sentiment was the most apparent amongst surveyed Canadians aged 18-34, with 23 per cent reporting working long hours on a regular basis and over four-in-ten (43%) struggling to set work-life boundaries.

"As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, where lines between work and our personal lives were blurred for many who worked from home, it will be important for employers to continue building a mindful and supportive work environment that provides employees with regular opportunities to discuss their priorities and encourages them to feel comfortable setting boundaries," says Ed Yuen, Vice President, Strategy and HR Outsourcing at ADP Canada.

Employer proactivity: Key to employee engagement and wellbeing

Although Canadian workers report feeling engaged at work, there is still an opportunity to provide additional support. Almost three-in-ten (29%) of respondents feel they have not been provided with the support, tools and resources to advance their careers.

That said, Canadian organizations are being proactive and understand the importance of frequently checking in on employees to discuss goals and feedback, with four-in-ten (40%) working Canadians surveyed reporting that they receive weekly check-ins from their management.

"It's encouraging to see that employers are prioritizing weekly check-ins. Not only do check-ins help to identify potential issues early on, but they also provide employers with the opportunity to support their employees and help raise capacity or fatigue issues," added Yuen.

In addition to check-ins, Canadian workers indicate their feedback is taken into consideration: more than half (53%) of respondents report that their goals, feedback and expectations are taken seriously by their employer in the workplace.

"Now, more than ever, employers should encourage employees to disconnect from work and set boundaries, while also providing them with the right support and resources to manage their work-life balance and achieve their career goals," concluded Yuen.

Survey Methodology

These are some of the findings of a survey undertaken by Maru Public Opinion from September 12-13, 2022, of 748 randomly selected employed Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.6%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Québec, language) to match the population according to Census data which ensures the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding. The detailed tables can be found at Canadian Public Opinion Polls | Maru Group .

About ADP Canada

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.

For more information about ADP Canada visit www.adp.ca or follow us on Twitter @ADP_CDA.

SOURCE ADP Canada Co.

For further information: Hayley Suchanek, Kaiser & Partners, 289-681-2477, [email protected]