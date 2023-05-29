DramaWay Productions' Annual Performance Showcase 2023 Spotlights over 100 Performers of ALL Abilities!

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - DramaWay Productions is delighted to announce its long-awaited return to the stage following two years of online classes and virtual showcases. Join us for an unforgettable weekend Saturday, June 3rd (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday, June 4th (11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.) at Toronto's Papermill Theatre, to celebrate the exceptional artistic achievements of Greater Toronto's all abilities community.

On Saturday, June 3rd audiences will be captivated by DramaWay Productions' biggest ever Theatre Showcase, featuring four live stage productions titled, "Adventures from the Yellow Brick Road", inspired by L. Frank Baum's, The Wizard of Oz. "This fantastical theatrical piece was specially adapted to showcase the talents of our exceptional performers," says Artistic Director, Danielle Strnad, renowned for her remarkable achievements and invaluable support of Toronto's All-Abilities community.

On Sunday, June 4th, join our West End Actors as they transport audience members into the enchanting world of Adventures from the Yellow Brick Road. Witness the historic debut of our Vocalists as they present "Singing With The Stars," a variety of big show-stopping numbers, followed by the Virtual Screening of our Song Writing Showcase, titled "Our Record Collection," a journey through various musical genres from the blues to pop music. Our theatrical extravaganza will end with DramaWay's Annual Dance Showcase, featuring 17 dancers who will bring music from the big screen to life from the disco dance floor of Saturday Night Fever to the boxing ring of Rocky Balboa.

Join us for a weekend that will redefine the meaning of unforgettable!

ABOUT DRAMAWAY :

DramaWay Productions was founded in 1999 by Artistic Director, Danielle Strnad, who recognized the need to provide educational arts programming for individuals of all abilities with special needs. Danielle's philosophy of putting participants' needs first remains the backbone of DramaWay. Due to Strnad's vision and leadership, DramaWay has grown from one small drama program with five participants to currently hosting 15 programs that span the realm of fine arts servicing over 450 individuals across the GTA on a weekly basis.

Cameras welcome during rehearsals: Paper Mill Theatre, 67 Pottery Road

Mon, May 29: 5:45-7:30 / Tues, May 30: 4:15 -8:30 p.m. / Wed. May 31: 4:45 -8:30 p.m. /

Thurs. June 1: 3:45 - 8:30 p.m.

SOURCE DramaWay Productions

For further information: Tilla Seh, Publicity Director: 416-843-6540 Email: [email protected] Web: www.dramaway.com/showcase2023