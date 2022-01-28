DR SUZANNE MADY JOINS DERMAPURE AND FUNCTIONALAB GROUP

Enhances Dermapure's presence in the Toronto market

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure are delighted to announce that Dr. Suzanne Mady has joined the Dermapure, a growing network of premier aesthetic clinics across Canada. Located in the Forest Hill neighborhood in Toronto, Dr. Mady will join Dermapure's soon to open, newly-built clinic in CF Shops at Don Mills. The new state-of-the-art aesthetic clinic will bring together expertise in aesthetic medicine with Dr. Mady and Dr. Fred Weksberg who will be joining forces, advanced technologies, passionate teams, and advanced professional skincare.

For almost 20 years, Dr. Suzanne Mady has dedicated her practice and career to aesthetic medicine and is recognized as an industry leader and an accomplished injector. She is committed to excellence as a member or board member of many industry organizations (Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine (CAAM), Allergan Medical Institute Advisory Board and others) and acts as a trainer for other physicians and speaker for Allergan's Health Care Practitioner base.

"Dr. Mady benefits from an outstanding reputation brings experience and a patient base that fits perfectly with Dermapure. In addition, her values and vision of beauty and health align with ours," said Marilyne Gagné, President of Clinics Division and Founder of Dermapure.

"I have joined the Dermapure - Functionalab Group because we share the same goals to continue elevating the standards of care and patient's experience and to achieve the best possible natural results. I am excited at the opportunity to be part of the new clinic and to be able to offer my patients a comprehensive range of new treatments and technologies. With the support from the whole Dermapure team, I am convinced that we can reach new heights together" explains Dr. Mady.

"We are pleased that she has decided to join our Group and launch our new Dermapure flagship with us. Her industry leadership, experience and reputation show that we continue attracting top practitioners, and her addition strengthens our presence in Toronto" says Francis Maheu, CEO and Co-Founder of the Functionalab Group of which Dermapure is part of.

About the Functionalab Group

The Functionalab Group is a brand developer in the beauty sector that focuses on the most promising segments: the professional sector with the Dermapure, Project Skin MD, and Functionalab brands and the dermo-cosmetic market with Jouviance. With its focus on two distinct distribution networks, the Functionalab Group brings the innovation and know-how of each of the professional and retail markets to the consumer:

Dermapure and Project Skin MD collectively represent a leading network of medical-aesthetic clinics specializing in non-surgical rejuvenation. They combine state-of-the-art non-invasive technologies with Functionalab professional skincare to prevent and correct the signs of aging and SkinCeuticals skincare.

Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand that is distributed in more than 3,500 outlets in Canada , at CVS Pharmacies in the United States and in Asia.

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's top fastest-growing companies by GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prix in 2016.

About Dermapure

Dermapure is a network of medical-aesthetic clinics specialized in non-surgical rejuvenation. Dermapure offers comprehensive treatment plans that combine state-of-the-art technologies, topical care and nutritional supplements to prevent the signs of aging. With its unique consultation process, Dermapure offers targeted solutions that meet the immediate needs of its clients as well as long-term rejuvenation plans to improve all aspects of the skin on the face and body. The company's philosophy is to offer visible and above all natural results. Dermapure is part of the Functionalab Group.

