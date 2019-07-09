Dr. Sheldon Cheskes Joins Drone Delivery Canada's Advisory Board

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT, OTC – NASDAQ INTL:TAKOF), is pleased to announce that Dr. Sheldon Cheskes has joined DDC's Advisory Board to assist in developing the Company's medical applications commercial strategy.

Dr. Sheldon Cheskes is an Associate Professor with the Division of Emergency Medicine, Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto. He is also a scientist at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Canada. He is the Medical Director for the Regions of Halton and Peel with the Sunnybrook Centre for Prehospital Medicine. He is one of the principal investigators for the Canadian Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium (CanROC) and is a recognized international authority in the area of CPR quality and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest resuscitation. Dr. Cheskes has published over 80 manuscripts in high impact journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Circulation, CMAJ and Resuscitation that have changed resuscitation practice around the world.

Dr. Cheskes is currently leading the first study, exploring the impact of remote ischemic conditioning to reduce reperfusion injury in ST- elevation myocardial infarction, and is the principal investigator of the DO uble S equential E xternal Defibrillation in Refractory V entricular F ibrillation (DOSE VF) trial. This study will be the first cluster randomized trial to clinically evaluate two novel therapeutic defibrillation strategies (double sequential external defibrillation and vector change defibrillation) against standard practice for patients remaining in refractory ventricular fibrillation during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. He is also improving public access to defibrillation in rural and remote areas through the use of community responder programs and drone delivery of automated external defibrillators.

"We have been working with Dr. Cheskes for over two years in the 'AED on the Fly Program' which is a partnership between DDC and Peel Regional Paramedic Services. The program utilizes DDC's proprietary drone delivery platform to enable rapid first responder technology via drone. On behalf of DDC we are very honoured to have Dr. Cheskes join our team and look forward to the rapid commercialization of this exciting vertical" commented Tony, Di Benedetto, Business Strategy of Drone Delivery Canada.

DDC has been conducting on-going trials of the AED on the Fly program with Peel Regional Paramedic Services and will be providing updates of progress shortly.

"The AED on the Fly Program' with Drone Delivery Canada and Peel Regional Paramedic Service is a great collaboration between cardiac arrest research and cutting-edge technology. The ultimate goal of the program? Improving survival from out of hospital cardiac arrest. DDC is leading the way in next generation drone enabled first responder solutions and I am pleased to help accelerate the commercialization of this life saving technology.", commented Dr. Sheldon Cheskes

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market with Nasdaq International Designation under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

For further information: Richard Buzbuzian, Capital Markets, Telephone: (647) 501-3290, Email: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com; Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, Telephone: (416) 837-7147, Email: billm@dronedeliverycanada.com

Related Links

http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com

