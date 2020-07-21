Dr Seuss Enterprises Partners with Dapper Labs to Create an Entirely New Digital Collectible Experience for Fans around the Globe

Drawing from the decal collections of our youth, the new experience is designed to hit the right balance of nostalgia and discovery in an innovative, new digital format. To access, fans simply visit drseuss.onflow.org and begin assembling digital decals to organize into collections. As they amass these collections, they will be given the opportunity to discover and unlock exclusive content that they can use to publicly post and showcase their fandom for this iconic brand.

"As the world moves increasingly online, so has consumers' desire for discovering and collecting digital memorabilia that brings them one step closer to their favorite athletes, musicians and iconic characters," said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO and founder of Dapper Labs. "With our new Dr. Seuss digital decal experience, we are marrying the best of both worlds - allowing fans to interact and discover something entirely new, while tapping into our collective nostalgia for the characters that mean so much from our childhood. We are thrilled to be working alongside Dr. Seuss Enterprises to launch this first of its kind endeavour that is bound to bring joy to Dr. Seuss fans around the globe."

Unlike typical collectibles, the decal experience is designed to live on forever in a digital space. Because of the true ownership provided by blockchain technology, fans will be able to treat their digital collections as one of a kind assets that can be passed down from parent to child, or among friends for generations to come.

"Dr. Seuss fans are some of the most passionate fans in the world," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "By partnering with a company like Dapper Labs, a true trailblazer in the blockchain space, we will be able to offer our fans something entirely new. Digital collectibles will allow Dr. Seuss fans to revisit and revel in their favorite characters in an entirely new way."

