Dr. Ruth Ronn Joins Twig Fertility

Dr. Ronn will be Twig's newest Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist (REI) and serve as Deputy Medical Director.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Twig Fertility is expanding its roster by adding leading Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Ruth Ronn, who will also serve as Twig's Deputy Medical Director.

Twig Fertility launched its flagship fertility clinic and state-of-the-art IVF laboratory in midtown Toronto this past March with the mission to relentlessly pursue a better fertility experience for one and all. The addition of Dr. Ronn is a natural fit and her practice will further expand Twig's focus on patient-centred care.

Dr. Ronn commented, "I'm excited to be joining Twig Fertility, a clinic and team that appreciates that fertility care is not just about the end result - it's about the collaborative journey to conception, and it ought to be an empowering and holistic one".

Dr. Ronn is a member of the CFAS, the ASRM and the SOGC. She is board certified in both Canada and Israel. In addition to her daily practice as an infertility specialist, she is completing a Masters in Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.

"We're delighted to have Dr. Ronn join our care team. She brings to Twig a wealth of experience and a passion for helping people realize their family building goals" says Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Zach Shapiro. "Dr. Ronn is an exceptional physician with a strong commitment to personalized, inclusive and compassionate care, making her an excellent addition to our team" added Co-Founder and Medical Director Dr. Rhonda Zwingerman, REI.

Twig offers a range of fertility services including IVF, preimplantation genetic testing, egg freezing, sperm freezing, third-party reproduction (donor egg and donor sperm), and early pregnancy care. In addition, Twig provides in-house genetic counselling, reproductive, counselling, urology, and mental health services. Patients also have access to acupuncture, naturopathy, and nutrition coaching.

About Twig Fertility

Twig Fertility is a modern fertility and reproductive health company, offering fertility treatment, cryopreservation, genetics, and wellness services. Twig Fertility is redefining the fertility category by bringing together hospitality, technology, and medical expertise to create an innovative and elevated fertility care experience for its patients. Visit www.twigfertility.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

